Week 10 NFL Picks: Hogs Haven writers make picks for every game

Hogs Haven staff will be making picks every week of the 2023-24 season, and we’ll be tracking every writer’s performance as we try to predict the future. SB Nation has partnered with Tallysight again to make this easy for us to write, and easy for you to read and follow. We are also partnered with DraftKings Sportsbook to provide all the odds you’ll need to bet on games this season.

We started off Week 10 on Thursday night with the Chicago Bears beating the Carolina Panthers. This was not the outcome that Washington fans wanted to see. The Bears traded their 2nd round pick to the Commanders for DE Montez Sweat. That win dropped the pick from 34th overall to 37th. Washington fans will continue to root against Chicago for the remainder of the season.

This week there are a few teams that everyone agrees will win on the moneyline. Hogs Haven writers all like the Colts, Steelers, Ravens, Lions, Cowboys, Bills, and Bears to win outright this week. The Steelers, Lions, Cowboys, and Bills are the unanimous picks to cover the spread.

Week 10 Picks

Moneyline Staff Rankings

Spread Staff Rankings

Over/Under Staff Rankings