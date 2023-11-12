NFL Week 10: Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks 3rd Quarter

The Washington Commanders are now 4-5 after defeating the New England Patriots. Next up is a road trip to Washington to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Washington opened as 6-point road underdogs, and that line has jumped half a point in the Seahawks’ favor. The Over/Under has held steady at 44 1⁄ 2 points.

Injury Report

Curtis Samuel is the only player with an injury designation and he is expected to play vs the Seahawks#HTTC https://t.co/hjWL58MrU8 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 11, 2023

Matchup: Washington Commanders (4-5) @ Seattle Seahawks (5-3)

Date/Time: November 12th, 2023, 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, WA

TV: FOX

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)

Mark Sanchez (analyst)

Laura Okmin (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 108, XM/SXM 389, Internet 831

New England: Sirius 103, XM/SXM 232, Internet 821

Live Streaming: NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +6, 44 1⁄ 2 O/U

Commanders +225

Seahawks -278

Prediction: Seahawks 21 - Washington 20

Enemy Blog: Field Gulls

