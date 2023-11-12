Sunday Morning Football in Frankfurt: Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots

Good morning! Hopefully you’re up, or remembered to check your fantasy football lineup if you have anyone from either of the teams playing in Frankfurt this morning. The New England Patriots are “hosting” the Indianapolis Colts at Deutsche Bank Park in the fifth and final game of the NFL International Series for the 2023-24 season. This is the second game in Germany.
This week’s Frankfurt game is an a matchup between two former AFC powerhouses. We’re not getting Peyton Manning vs Tom Brady, instead we’re exporting a Gardner Minshew vs Mack Jones duel. The Colts think they have a shot, but it looks like Bill Belichick’s team is ready to implode. Enjoy the game!
Who: Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at New England Patriots (2-7)
Where: Deutsche Bank Park | Frankfurt, Germany
When: November 12, 2023, 9:30 a.m.
TV: NFL Network
Rich Eisen (play-by-play)
Jason McCourty (analyst)
Stacey Dales (sideline)
Sara Walsh (sideline)
Sirius XM NFL
Indianapolis: Sirius 139, XM/SXM 380, Internet 813
New England: Sirius 138, XM/SXM 228, Internet 821
National Stream: Sirius 137, XM/SXM 227, Internet 999
National Radio Coverage: Westwood One
National Radio Broadcast Team: Bill Rosinski, Mike Mayock
DraftKings odds: Chiefs -1 1/2, 50 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Colts 24 - Patriots 13
SB Nation Blogs: Stampede Blue | Pats Pulpit
Loading comments...