Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday and they only had one player with an injury designation. WR Curtis Samuel(toe) missed last week’s game, but will make his return to the field today. Byron Pringle stepped up in Samuel’s absence last week.

Washington didn’t activate any players from the practice squad, but they did make several roster moves during the week. Rookie OL Ricky Stromberg went to IR, and was replaced on the roster by OL Julian Good-Jones who was signed off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad. He will be inactive for his first game with the Commanders.

TEs Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges are inactive along with UDFA rookie WR Mitchell Tinsley. Both offensive linemen that were elevated for today’s game are inactive. Tariq Castro-Fields is also inactive for another week.

Andrew Wylie was a gameday addition to the injury report, and he was listed as questionable with an illness. Cornelius Lucas would have gotten the start if Wylie couldn’t play, but he worked out before the game and is active. Lucas would fill in at RT if Wylie had to leave the game, with Trent Scott becoming the swing tackle.

T Andrew Wylie (illness) has been added to the injury report and is questionable https://t.co/wp2Qg2vtIP — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 12, 2023

Just watched Andrew Wylie go thru an abbreviated warmup and then give thumbs up to Commanders trainer Al Bellamy. My guess is he’s gonna play but he didn’t look like he felt well. pic.twitter.com/V658QAyYUI — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 12, 2023

Washington Inactives

Andrew Wylie and Curtis Samuel are active#WASvsSEA | #HTTC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 12, 2023

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

OL Julian Good-Jones

TE Curtis Hodges

TE Cole Turner

WR Mitchell Tinsley

Seahawks Inactives