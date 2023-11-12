NFL Week 10: Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks 1st Quarter

The Washington Commanders are now 4-5 after defeating the New England Patriots. Next up is a road trip to Washington to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Washington opened as 6-point road underdogs, and that line has jumped half a point in the Seahawks’ favor. The Over/Under has held steady at 44 1⁄2 points.
Injury Report
Curtis Samuel is the only player with an injury designation and he is expected to play vs the Seahawks#HTTC https://t.co/hjWL58MrU8— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 11, 2023
Matchup: Washington Commanders (4-5) @ Seattle Seahawks (5-3)
Date/Time: November 12th, 2023, 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, WA
TV: FOX
Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)
Mark Sanchez (analyst)
Laura Okmin (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analyst)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 108, XM/SXM 389, Internet 831
New England: Sirius 103, XM/SXM 232, Internet 821
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +6, 44 1⁄2 O/U
Commanders +225
Seahawks -278
Prediction: Seahawks 21 - Washington 20
Enemy Blog: Field Gulls
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...