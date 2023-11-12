Sunday Night Football: New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 10 is not over yet, and we've got another game to watch. The New York Jets are travelling to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. Former Redskins LB Antonio Pierce took over head coaching duties from Josh McDaniels last week, and led Las Vegas to a victory. He will try to get another win against a Jets team that just got blown out by the Chargers last week.
Who: New York Jets (4-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)
Where: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas Raiders
When: November 12, 2023, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Terry McAulay (rules analyst)
Sirius XM NFL
New York: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 824
Las Vegas: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 816
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Jets -1, 36 1⁄2 O/U
Prediction: Jets 21 - Raiders 17
SB Nation Blogs: Gang Green Nation | Cincy Jungle
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...