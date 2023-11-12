Sunday Night Football: New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 10 is not over yet, and we've got another game to watch. The New York Jets are travelling to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. Former Redskins LB Antonio Pierce took over head coaching duties from Josh McDaniels last week, and led Las Vegas to a victory. He will try to get another win against a Jets team that just got blown out by the Chargers last week.

Who: New York Jets (4-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)

Where: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas Raiders

When: November 12, 2023, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

New York: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 824

Las Vegas: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 816

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Jets -1, 36 1⁄ 2 O/U

Prediction: Jets 21 - Raiders 17

SB Nation Blogs: Gang Green Nation | Cincy Jungle

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed