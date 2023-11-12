What are the odds? Washington Commanders are big home favorites against the New York Giants

The Washington Commanders were 6-point road underdogs against the Seattle Seahawks, and they fought down to the wire. Washington tied up the game, but Seattle had 52 seconds to get into field goal range and got the 29-26 win. That loss drops their record to 4-6 for the season, and makes any playoff hopes look delusional.

The Commanders return home this week, and are hosting the New York Giants for their second game of the season. Washington dropped the first game 14-7 to the Tyrod Taylor-led Giants in Week 7. The team coming to FedEx Field looks like the worst team in the NFL, led by undrafted rookie QB Tommy DeVito. The Giants played the Cowboys today, and lost 49-17. DeVito was 14/27 for 86 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT.

Washington opens as 9 1/2-point home favorites against the Giants. The over/under is 36 1/2, which is down 8 points from last week.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -9 1⁄ 2 , 36 1/2 O/U

Giants +320

Commanders -410