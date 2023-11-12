All aTwitter: 12 November 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Keep building@BankofAmerica | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/sqdHrGvjGI— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 12, 2023
Good morning #HTTR pic.twitter.com/yTWxJVgfUM— Washington Redskins (@WASHREDSKlNS) November 11, 2023
America gonna see Dallas massacre the giants tomorrow sheesh pic.twitter.com/nd0EaTGbwh— PAIN (@Xommanders) November 11, 2023
Since there’s a lot of interest in accessing my private drive just for the Andy Reid & Co. pass game stuff, I’m just going to make that specific folder public. https://t.co/ffI4DSppmI— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) November 11, 2023
REPORT: #Panthers tried to trade for #Raiders WR Davante Adams and #Bengals WR Tee Higgins before the trade deadline, per @DNewtonespn— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 12, 2023
The Panthers are currently 1-8 after losing to the #Bear 16-13 on Thursday Night Football.
The team is in desperate need for WRs help so it… https://t.co/YLAz1XsLmw pic.twitter.com/yr9JuLpyXM
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden was among six people killed in Houston early Saturday morning after a car sped through a red light and caused a collision with another vehicle. Hayden was 33.— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 11, 2023
More: https://t.co/yN3pCq9UgU pic.twitter.com/CGRF4EP0pn
A full account of the Michael Thomas situation from last night... https://t.co/7IOUjvpzXk— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2023
Fans submitted their @EAMaddenNFL gameplay and two finalists battled it out at FedExField— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 11, 2023
The winner got the chance to go head-to-head against @emmanuelforbes7 pic.twitter.com/uHC4YdD7kB
Joey Slye on madden pic.twitter.com/45CokvbsKn— UTAH (@utahcommander) November 11, 2023
What started off as "First name, Last name, school" has become so much more— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 10, 2023
A brief history of the @SNFonNBC player intro #NFLFilmsPresents pic.twitter.com/TKgixy4Rxu
One of the dumbest plays of all-time considering the stakes and game situation. Washington trying to keep playoff hopes alive. Interception. Dude drops ball a full yard from paint as he celebrates TD he never scored. pic.twitter.com/advYdcFZqS— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 11, 2023
