WATCH: Sam Howell hits Brian Robinson for a 51-yard TD

The Washington Commanders got the ball first, and Antonio Gibson took the kickoff 33 yards to the 35 yard line. Sam Howell’s first pass was batted down by rookie CB Devon Witherspoon. Howell hit TE John Bates, and he bulled his way to a first down. Brian Robinson got his first carry on the next play. Sam Howell was getting pressured by S Jamal Adams, but he hit an open Brian Robinson who stormed up the sideline with Terry McLaurin at his side for a 51-yard touchdown. Joey Slye’s extra point attempt hit the upright and was no good. Washington took the earl 6-0 lead.

The rare coaches film angle mid game really shows how close Howell was to being sacked by Jamal Adams coming on the blitz, but he dodged it beautifully. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/aMK8ebN2IY — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 12, 2023