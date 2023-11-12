 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Sam Howell hits Brian Robinson for a 51-yard TD

Opening drive TD!

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Washington Commanders v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders got the ball first, and Antonio Gibson took the kickoff 33 yards to the 35 yard line. Sam Howell’s first pass was batted down by rookie CB Devon Witherspoon. Howell hit TE John Bates, and he bulled his way to a first down. Brian Robinson got his first carry on the next play. Sam Howell was getting pressured by S Jamal Adams, but he hit an open Brian Robinson who stormed up the sideline with Terry McLaurin at his side for a 51-yard touchdown. Joey Slye’s extra point attempt hit the upright and was no good. Washington took the earl 6-0 lead.

