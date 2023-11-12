WATCH: Emmanuel Forbes ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit on Tyler Lockett

Rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes had a good game last week, and was back in the rotation again today. He was covering Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett who was being targeted by QB Geno Smith. Forbes hit Lockett helmet-to-helmet, and flags were flying immediately. Forbes was flagged for unnecessary roughness, and was also ejected from the game. The announcers said that call came from New York, and that ends the rookie’s day. He should also expect a hefty fine from the NFL.

Head high contact, the officials will call this every time usually. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ZB8UPDZgrF — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 12, 2023