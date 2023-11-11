All aTwitter: 11 November 2023 - Everyone wants to talk about Sam Howell’s growth and development

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Game status— John Keim (@john_keim) November 10, 2023
Questionable
WR Curtis Samuel (toe)
CB Emmanuel Forbes practiced in full again and therefore won't be listed on the game status report. He'll play.
Pre-practice scene. Change of venue today. Rainy. But also a chance when they get underway to practice with the ‘crowd noise.’ pic.twitter.com/utqVHAt3YS— John Keim (@john_keim) November 10, 2023
Headed out West ✈️@Dulles_Airport | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/DWpMhSyRlG— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 10, 2023
https://t.co/zzlTNmefjX pic.twitter.com/zzhO927S9N— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 10, 2023
. @RiverboatRonHC lets us know why this @Commanders team will still be playing in mid-January, and how Sam Howell has progressed as an NFL QB pic.twitter.com/7BoiYCZIeI— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 10, 2023
This sweater looks great— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 10, 2023
Howell has shown better “pressure plan +execution” with pocket feel
Now there is growth in “seeing right picture” and “not getting stuck”@Commanders QB is doing what everyone hopes for their young QB
DEVELPOMENT #nfllive@john_keim pic.twitter.com/PN6gfiq3WK
Sam Howell: 18 missed tackles forced on 33 rushing attempts this season— PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) November 10, 2023
0.55 per attempt, 1st among ALL players
(minimum 25 attempts) pic.twitter.com/Qrs4YLcG77
pure dropback (no play action, no RPO and no screen) production and rate pic.twitter.com/jLw0urB4sD— Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) November 9, 2023
Playoff Probability Leverage - Week 10 pic.twitter.com/zVh2H48IPo— SumerSports (@SumerSports) November 9, 2023
Double team rate at defensive tackle (x) by pass rush win rate at defensive tackle (y), updated chart!— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 10, 2023
Three big names at the top.
(ESPN Analytics / NFL Next Gen Stats) pic.twitter.com/x0eKrxLeNa
Seahawks vs Redskins (2003)— Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) August 30, 2022
Week 10 pic.twitter.com/mYIzkm7Xui
Talking nicknames with @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/srUKUOgewj— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 11, 2023
Joe Jacoby… unfortunate I never got to actually witness The Hogs… Gibbs thinking he was a D-Linemen is funny. Jacoby a 4x Pro-Bowler and coached by another great in Joe Bugel… Redskins had it all back then. pic.twitter.com/svoHiwWYYU— WerdsofWysdom R.I.P. MAB (@Jeronimobrat) November 10, 2023
Arthur Smith just got bored by the crowd on that Pat McAfee Show in Athens Georgia #Falcons pic.twitter.com/5ShqO8Po21— Donovan Steele (@martinscombat) November 10, 2023
On November 7th, 1920, in strictest secrecy, four unidentified British bodies were exhumed from temporary battlefield cemeteries at Ypres, Arras, the Asine and the Somme.— Moz Perkins ⚓️ Author (@MozPerkins) October 26, 2023
None of the soldiers who did the digging were told why.
The bodies were taken by field ambulance to GHQ… pic.twitter.com/t8QX71rqD4
