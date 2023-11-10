Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders are visiting the Seattle Seahawks, and they are 6-point underdogs. They are coming off a 20-17 win over the New England Patriots last week, and are looking to get back to .500 with a win in Seattle. Sam Howell continues to look good in Eric Bieniemy’s offense, and used his legs on a huge first down run on 3rd and 23. Brian Robinson had a rushing TD, and went well over his projected yards. Can they do it again vs the Seahawks?

We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game that will be fun to follow.

Anytime TD scorer

Brian Robinson Jr. +185

Terry McLaurin +205

Jahan Dotson +245

Curtis Samuel +280

Logan Thomas +330

Antonio Gibson +450

Sam Howell +450

Jamison Crowder +550

Washington D/ST +750

Byron Pringle +950

Dyami Brown +1000

Chris Rodriguez +1400

John Bates +1700

Cole Turner +1700

Alex Armah +2000

Bet: Curtis Samuel missed last week, but come back strong with a touchdown.

Sam Howell Passing TDs

Over 1.5 +100

Under 1.5 -130

Bet: Sam should have had two through the air last week, and he should be able to get that in Seattle.

Rushing Yards

Brian Robinson Jr

Over 46.5 -110

Under 46.5 -120

Antonio Gibson

Over 10.5 -110

Under 10.5 -120

Sam Howell

Over 15.5 -120

Under 15.5 -110

Bet: Over. Under. Over. Brian Robinson gets the work on the ground, and Gibson gets more receiving work. Howell will need to use his legs against Seattle’s defense.

1st drive results

Punt -115

Passing Touchdown +650

Rushing Touchdown +1000

Field goal made +425

Field goal missed +2200

Interception +1200

Fumble lost +1500

Turnover on downs or Safety +2200

Bet: Joey Slye gets some work early, making the field goal on Washington’s opening drive.