Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders are visiting the Seattle Seahawks, and they are 6-point underdogs. They are coming off a 20-17 win over the New England Patriots last week, and are looking to get back to .500 with a win in Seattle. Sam Howell continues to look good in Eric Bieniemy’s offense, and used his legs on a huge first down run on 3rd and 23. Brian Robinson had a rushing TD, and went well over his projected yards. Can they do it again vs the Seahawks?
We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game that will be fun to follow.
Anytime TD scorer
Brian Robinson Jr. +185
Terry McLaurin +205
Jahan Dotson +245
Curtis Samuel +280
Logan Thomas +330
Antonio Gibson +450
Sam Howell +450
Jamison Crowder +550
Washington D/ST +750
Byron Pringle +950
Dyami Brown +1000
Chris Rodriguez +1400
John Bates +1700
Cole Turner +1700
Alex Armah +2000
Bet: Curtis Samuel missed last week, but come back strong with a touchdown.
Sam Howell Passing TDs
Over 1.5 +100
Under 1.5 -130
Bet: Sam should have had two through the air last week, and he should be able to get that in Seattle.
Rushing Yards
Brian Robinson Jr
Over 46.5 -110
Under 46.5 -120
Antonio Gibson
Over 10.5 -110
Under 10.5 -120
Sam Howell
Over 15.5 -120
Under 15.5 -110
Bet: Over. Under. Over. Brian Robinson gets the work on the ground, and Gibson gets more receiving work. Howell will need to use his legs against Seattle’s defense.
1st drive results
Punt -115
Passing Touchdown +650
Rushing Touchdown +1000
Field goal made +425
Field goal missed +2200
Interception +1200
Fumble lost +1500
Turnover on downs or Safety +2200
Bet: Joey Slye gets some work early, making the field goal on Washington’s opening drive.
