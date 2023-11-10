Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks Friday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders held their final full practice before they travel to Seattle tomorrow to play the Seahawks on Sunday. They have been very healthy this week, but did place rookie OL Ricky Stromberg on IR with a knee injury.

There is only one player with an injury designation for the Seahawks game. WR Curtis Samuel had a foot injury two weeks ago, but played against the Eagles. He left that game with a toe injury, and missed the last game vs the Patriots. Samuel has been at practice all week, but was limited. He is listed as questionable, and could make his return against Seattle's defense on Sunday.

There was one new injury on this week’s practice report. Rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes returned to a bigger amount of snaps vs the New England Patriots, and had a good game. He continues to be a full participant in practice, and should be good to go for Seattle.

The Seahawks injury list is pretty big, but they only ruled out one player, G Anthony Bradford. Four players are listed as questionable(LB Jordynn Brooks, TE Colby Parkinson, RB Kenny McIntosh, RB DeeJay Dallas), but they were all full participants today. WR D.K.Metcalf popped up on the injury report yesterday with a hip injury, but he was a full-go and is expected to play on Sunday. LT Charles Cross has also been limited this week with an ankle injury, but was a full participant.

WR Curtis Samuel is questionable for Week 10 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 10, 2023

Updated Seahawks injury and participation report: pic.twitter.com/R2An5qsomh — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 10, 2023

Questionable

WR Curtis Samuel - Didn’t practice or play after suffering a toe injury vs the Eagles

No injury designation

CB Emmanuel Forbes - Listed with an Achilles injury, practiced fully all week