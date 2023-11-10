All aTwitter: 10 November 2023 - KJ Henry not fined for “roughing” Mac Jones last Sunday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Noteable names on the Seahawks injury report:— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 10, 2023
WR DK Metcalf (DNP - Hip)
LB Jordyn Brooks (DNP - Hamstring)
LT Charles Cross (Limited - Ankle)
All three are starters for the Seahawks, and pretty integral players. pic.twitter.com/UpzPnTlmt9
WR Curtis Samuel (toe) was working during the portion of practice open to the media. So too were DT Jon Allen and CB Kendall Fuller; both had vet rest days Wednesday.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 9, 2023
Logan Thomas was asked about Chase Young's comment to 49ers media that he feels like he's in "a building of winners" out there: pic.twitter.com/57vANK7S4t— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 9, 2023
NFL Football Operations resurfaced a video, reminding everyone what roughing the passer is.pic.twitter.com/y38bGaR20D— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 9, 2023
Jack Del Rio said he told KJ Henry of the 'roughing' penalty: "I hope the league doesn't double down and send you a fine on top of it. The reality is that should not have been a flag in the 1st place. He should not receive a fine. 'Do exactly what you did.'"— John Keim (@john_keim) November 9, 2023
KJ Henry said he has not been fined by the league for his roughing penalty.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 9, 2023
The betrayal is real @VHCHealth | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 9, 2023
It's been a minute. Here are some of my favorites at mid-season.— Nicholas Miller (@NickMillerVideo) November 10, 2023
Shot on the trusty FX-3 + 50mm/200-600mm pic.twitter.com/uX1zQAP3YR
In the first seven games, Howell's sack rate was 12.8 percent -- third highest among QBs with at least 5 starts. Tough.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 9, 2023
However: In the last two games it's 3.8 percent -- only 6 QBs had a lower number (among passers w/at least 20 attempts). Big improvement.
Sharing some bittersweet news ♥️ pic.twitter.com/q64IpoiSbT— Joey Colby-Begovich (@Joey_Socrates) November 9, 2023
The NYJ defensive unit is doing something pretty special.— Brad Congelio (@BradCongelio) November 9, 2023
They are creating the most pressure despite having the 2nd lowest blitz percentage in the #NFL.
The SF, PHL, BUF grouping shows how out of the ordinary the Jets' defensive unit is.@BrianCoz @RichCimini @DWAZ73 pic.twitter.com/8iRZ9OBEu2
Patriots 210 pound DB Adrian Phillips had 1 tackle vs the Commanders— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) November 9, 2023
This was not that one
Phillips came full speed from about 30 yards and bounced of Sam like he hit a brick wall pic.twitter.com/2FhXUoHlXa
Now this is wild… Sam for MVP? #HTTC pic.twitter.com/UCnlXSNCJm— (@JTheWSF) November 9, 2023
My thoughts on the New York Giants, their situation, and Brian Daboll pic.twitter.com/ucMZgEdqEc— Jay Gruden (@Coach_JayGruden) November 9, 2023
This is the equivalent of me posting RG3 highlights from the 1st quarter of the 2012 playoff game https://t.co/YwVail0EdP— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) November 9, 2023
Amazon has Jason Kelce in the booth right now for Panthers-Bears, as if this is a preseason game, and frankly, this picture is the happiest Al Michaels has been all season. pic.twitter.com/H8xKGIoj3k— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 10, 2023
Bryce Young's 45-yard completion to Mike Strachan is Young's longest completion by air distance of his career (48.2 yards), and first completion over 40 yards of air distance.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 10, 2023
Completion Probability: 37.0%#CARvsCHI | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/xnRjuQjU8x
5th punt return in the #NFL this season as @_ihmirr_ turns on the jets versus his former team pic.twitter.com/CXI1Pwpdxb— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 10, 2023
“the windshield is bigger than the review mirror for a reason because what’s in front of you is bigger than what’s behind you” https://t.co/cNbG5xugKf— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 9, 2023
In Cambodia and Thailand, elephants have learned to stop sugar cane trucks to grab a snack— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 7, 2023
pic.twitter.com/qyyGq2qnGB
