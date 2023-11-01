Washington Commanders vs New England Patriots Wednesday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders returned to practice today after Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. They are preparing for a road game this week against the New England Patriots. Practice was a little different today after Washington traded starting DEs Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the deadline

Washington has two players who suffered injuries last week and neither one practiced today. Curtis Samuel was dealing with a foot injury last week, but was active for the game. He left with a toe injury, and we’re still waiting for more updates. Rookie OL Ricky Stromberg suffered knee injury, and was quickly ruled out of the game. Head coach Ron Rivera said the team was waiting on more testing on Monday.

Two other players players didn’t practice today. Kendall Fuller has been getting vet rest days for the past two weeks and that trend continues. DT Jonathan Allen joined the vet rest day party today, and both players will likely return to practice tomorrow. Two players were limited for today’s practice, S Percy Butler(calf) and TE Logan Thomas(heel).

DNP

CB Kendall Fuller - Vet rest day

CB Kendall Fuller - Vet rest day

OL Ricky Stromberg - Suffered a kneed injury vs the Eagles

WR Curtis Samuel - Suffered a toe injury vs the Eagles

Limited

S Percy Butler - Limited with a calf injury

TE Logan Thomas - Limited with a heel injury

Not listed

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Dealt with a thigh injury last week

OL Sam Cosmi - Dealt with a hip injury last week

CB Christian Holmes - Dealt with a hamstring injury last week

TE Cole Turner - Dealt with an ankle injury last week