Sam Howell: “We’re not fully set on rebuilding. We’re trying to win right now and we have the players to do it.”

Sam Howell

LIVE: QB Sam Howell speaks to the media before practice https://t.co/SGKwObwQYB — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 1, 2023

New England Patriots:

They do a lot of different things on defense, and you can tell they try to do things to mess with your eyes and they do a good job of it. They try to give you different looks pre-snap, and then get to some of the same coverages that everybody plays. You just get to them in some unconventional ways, but they do a good job. Obviously, there’s a reason they’ve had so much success up there on the defensive side of the ball. It’ll definitely be a challenge for us.

Offense vs the Philadelphia Eagles:

Sam Howell addressing the media. Thought the offense as a whole was very efficient. Probably their best performance on third down, but they need to find a way to finish — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 1, 2023

Howell said the Commanders did a much better job on first and second down, which helped them sustain drives. Had more of an identity on Sunday — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 1, 2023

I thought I did a good job getting the ball out. Obviously, I go into every game trying to get the ball out as quick as possible. As soon as the defense tells me where I can get the ball out for a completion, I take it. I thought I did a good job of that for the most part on Sunday and did a good job trying to avoid sacks. Obviously, it’s credit to the O-line. They did a good job, but I just thought as a whole offensively we were very efficient and did a good job in first and second down, which made the third downs more manageable. That’s probably our best game on third down so far this year. We did some good things. We just got to find a way to finish and find a way to win.

Trading Montez Sweat and Chase Young:

Sam Howell says he hates to lose Chase Young and Montez Sweat, calls them great teammates, but Howell makes clear Washington is still trying to win pic.twitter.com/WfSHJcWr75 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 1, 2023

Howell on the trade: hate to lose Chase Young and Montez Sweat because they're great guys and great players, but the team did what they thought was the best decision. Still a lot of football left — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 1, 2023

It’s always tough. Two great teammates, two great players. Obviously, I didn’t have anything to do as far as the decision making of the trades, but they did what whatever they felt was best for the team and as far as the future goes. I hate to lose those two guys. Obviously, tremendous, tremendous players, but they’re just great guys, great guys in the locker room. They’re fun to be around and they work really hard. I wish those guys well and I want nothing but the best of them.

Rebuild?:

Sam Howell to reporters in Ashburn: "We’re not fully set on rebuilding. We’re trying to win right now and we have the players to do it.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 1, 2023

Honestly, the players aren’t really involved in many of those conversations. For us we just try to control what we can control and try to do the best we can on a daily basis to help this team win football games. I think obviously you lose two players like that, it gives an opportunity for some other guys to get in there and improve what they can do. We still have a lot of football left this year and we’re not just fully set on rebuilding. We’re trying to win right now, and we feel like we have the players to do that. We’re going to do everything it takes to try to win each and every game that we play.

Success on offense vs the Eagles:

I think it’s different every single week, as far as why it doesn’t go well or why it does go well. I think we were efficient, and we avoided the negative plays. We avoided the sacks and we were able to get the ball out pretty quick. I think we just did a good job on first and second down. I think when you can do a good job on first and second down, it’s easier to sustain drives. I thought Sunday was one of those times where I thought we really had an identity on offense of what we were trying to do. We’re just going to try to continue to build on that and continue to try to put that performance out there every single week.

Improvement on avoiding sacks:

Obviously, I think it starts with those guys up front and I thought all five of those guys did a really good job for most of the game. It made my job easier and then if something wasn’t there downfield, I was just trying to check it down as quickly as possible and just trying to get the ball out of my hands, whether it was an incompletion or a short completion. I thought I did a good job kind of managing the game and I thought just as an offense as a whole, we were pretty efficient. We just got to try to continue to build on that.

Get everybody involved early:

Howell said it's important to get everybody involved early. Makes the offense harder to stop and creates more opportunities — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 1, 2023

That’s really important for us and I think we’re starting to realize, obviously, we know the type of players they can be, but I think when we get everybody involved like that pretty early, I think it just makes it so much harder to stop. I think when we do a better job on first and second down and we’re able to sustain drives, that it creates more opportunities for them to get them involved. Because some games, everyone might think, oh, we didn’t get so-and-so involved, but going into the game we plan on getting them involved. It’s just kind of how the game goes. When you have a lot of three-and-outs, it’s hard to do that. When we can sustain drives like we did on Sunday, it just creates more opportunities for those guys to get involved.

Jacoby Brissett:

The Commanders did not trade backup QB Jacoby Brissett yesterday.



Sam Howell is very happy Jacoby is staying in Washington.



Sam said, "I'm super fortunate to have a guy like that in the QB room. He's been a great mentor, great friend. I've learned a lot from him." pic.twitter.com/RceN1MJcP6 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023

Howell said Jacoby Brissett is very important to him and has been a good friend and teammates. Learned a lot from him and goes into games with more confident knowing he has Brissett as a resource — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) November 1, 2023

Sam Howell on Jacoby Brissett: "He's helped me a lot since he's been here. I'm super fortunate to have a guy like that, who's super willing to help me. ... I'm happy he's here, and I'm happy we get to finish this year together. ... I go into the game more confident knowing he's… — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 1, 2023

Obviously, he’s very important to me and he’s helped me a lot since he’s been here. I’m just super fortunate to have a guy like that in the quarterback room who’s so willing to help me and he’s been a great mentor, great friend. So yeah, I mean, obviously, there was a lot of talk about him going somewhere else and obviously I wasn’t involved in any of those decisions or anything like that, but I’m happy he’s here. I’m happy that we kind of get to finish this year together because I feel like I’ve learned a lot from him and I go into the game more confident knowing I have him to help me. It’s been awesome to have him here.

Team goals for the rest of the season:

Yeah, we’re going to take it one week at a time and that’s our mindset. We’re going to try to go 1-0 every single week. I think if we do the right things throughout the week and we approach it the right way, I think we have a good chance of winning a lot of football games. I think, obviously, the first half of the season, like you said, didn’t go the way we wanted it to. There’s a lot of games and a lot of plays that we feel like we want back, but the reality of it is, we don’t get them back. So, all we can control is how we move forward as a team and what our mindset is each and every day when we come into this building. We’re still confident, we still know what we’re capable of as a team and I think we’ve shown that at times throughout the season. But, it’s time to put it together and try to go stack some wins.

Ron Rivera's message to the team about the trades:

After trading Chase Young and Montez Sweat, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera met with his team before today's practice.



What was his message?



QB Sam Howell said, "he was positive this morning...obviously when you trade two good players away it can hurt a locker room."



More pic.twitter.com/rLFHI9k6wl — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023

Howell said Rivera's message was a positive one this morning after yesterday's moves. He says they believe in the players they have and there's plenty of football left. — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) November 1, 2023

Terry McLaurin

It was definitely weird going into the Commanders locker room today and not seeing Chase Young or Montez Sweat.



Team captain Terry McLaurin said, "we know that this is a business and things like this happen. We can't let it trickle into next week." pic.twitter.com/weN2EqU8ZL — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023

Jahan Dotson

Montez Sweat/Chase Young trades:

I loved this from Commanders WR @JahanDotson.



I asked Jahan if he was able to say goodbye to Chase Young and Montez Sweat.



He told me, "I texted Chase saying I need that jersey when we play the Niners and I told Tez to send me one as well." pic.twitter.com/grtrtl83l1 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023

Logan Thomas

Trades:

First player reaction about the Sweat/Young trades come from TE Logan Thomas. Open lockeroom comes later when the rest of the team will have their say. See you on @wusa9 @WUSA9sports at 4, 5, 6 & 11. #commanders pic.twitter.com/jNdNlKdnBl — Chick Hernandez (@MrChickSports) November 1, 2023

Antonio Gibson

Direction of the franchise:

Forging ahead.



I asked Commanders RB Antonio Gibson about the direction of the franchise after the trades.



AG said, "that's what they think is best for the team, we just got to do our part down here. We got a game next week. That's not for us to try and look into the future. pic.twitter.com/3O6CEAs3hG — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023

Charles Leno

Trades:

Commanders LT @charleslenojr72 could not have said it better about the trades.



Charles said, "you don't know how to process it. You know guys are going to be here one day and gone tomorrow...these lockers are always going to be replaced by other players."



Life in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/RYg3VYWZKs — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023

Sam Cosmi

Trades:

No more Chase Young or Montez Sweat.



I asked Sam Cosmi why he thinks the team made these trades.



Sam said, "it's for the betterment of the team. They know all the numbers. It's out of my realm...we still have guys here that are freaking ballers."



Full interview pic.twitter.com/k7sbno1z0J — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023

James Smith-Williams

Opportunity to start after the trades:

Here comes James Smith-Williams.



The Commanders defensive end will get his reps now.



He is looking forward to the opportunity! pic.twitter.com/UaaE9Jarwp — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023

Casey Toohill

Opportunity to start after the trades:

Chase Young is gone.



So is Montez Sweat.



What now? Casey Toohill will get a great opportunity to shine in the Commanders defense.



Casey told me, "it's always exciting, but you can't focus too much on that. My preparation doesn't change." pic.twitter.com/8c6OdWtfkK — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023

Media attention:

James Smith-Williams and Efe Obada had a great time making fun of Casey Toohill during his locker room scrum. pic.twitter.com/k3aYUeQUHl — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 1, 2023

Kam Curl

Direction of the franchise:

Montez Sweat and Chase Young were on expiring contracts.



Washington traded them.



Kam Curl is on the final year of his contract as well, but he's staying put.



About the direction of the franchise Kam said, "right now, I'm just thinking about the Patriots." pic.twitter.com/81gXujwBuA — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 1, 2023

Kendall Fuller