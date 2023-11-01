All aTwitter: 1 November 2023 - Rick Snider: The grade for Chase Young’s Washington career is a ‘D’

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
The Bears desperately need a pass-rusher. They're also 2-6 and Sweat is a free agent at the end of this season, so what does this accomplish exactly? They sign him to... a contract extension similar to the contract they could have given him in free agency? https://t.co/AILcRtt4fz— Aaron Schatz (@ASchatzNFL) October 31, 2023
The Washington Commanders are building.— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 31, 2023
They now have 5 picks in the first 3 rounds.
3 in the top 50.
Plus they have Payne and Allen locked in at DT.
The building seems thrilled right now.
"Young, according to several Commanders coaches and other organizational sources, was viewed as an undisciplined player who developed bad habits such as deviating from assignments in an effort to make splash plays..." (Ducks for cover) @sfchronicle https://t.co/nVB0yYSxVA— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 31, 2023
“Addition by subtraction” in describing the trade is basically saying, “The defense played better without Chase Young.” #HTTC— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) October 31, 2023
Washington Commanders DE room:— Commandalorian (@Commandalore) October 31, 2023
Casey Toohill (27)
James Smith-Williams (26)
Andre Jones Jr (25)
KJ Henry (24)
Efe Obada (31)#HTTC | #TakeCommand
It's Josh Harris's team, if that wasn't clear already. New era, indeed.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 31, 2023
The Commanders now have five picks in the first three rounds, with the last of those likely to land at around 100th overall. Remember, owner Josh Harris runs an analytics-heavy Sixers operation, and just hired a new analytics chief in DC.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 31, 2023
Today has his fingerprints all over it.
This will be the 49ers' own 3rd round pick.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) October 31, 2023
However, they still have two more 3rd rounders coming in 2024 as compensatory picks:
•For the departure of Mike McGlinchey to the Broncos
•For the twin departures of DeMeco Ryans & Ran Carthon to the Texans & Titans. https://t.co/4ZsuWs3YDu
Rick Snider’s Washington ponders whether drafting Chase Young was a bust for the Washington Commanders. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/YfPg1eNz07— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) November 1, 2023
The #Commanders are projected to have over $90M in cap space this offseason, and they now have the following 2024 draft picks:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 31, 2023
• 1st
• 2nd
• 2nd (via CHI)
• 3rd
• 3rd (via SF)
• 4th
• 5th
• 6th
• 7th pic.twitter.com/c1T2ZgHNCd
Commanders fans - how you feeling after Young, Sweat trades? For the record I would vote option 1— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 31, 2023
Football aside, those my dawgs— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) October 31, 2023
— Darrick Forrest Jr. (@_Dfoe5) October 31, 2023
San Francisco truly have a low-risk, high-reward situation with Young.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) November 1, 2023
If he plays well this season, they can re-sign him and have a young compliment to Nick Bosa.
If he walks, and signs elsewhere, they can recoup a third round selection in the 2025 draft. pic.twitter.com/lniIlTlMeC
Me realizing we'll see Chase Young lined up against Andrew Wylie in week 17.....#HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/4XXFEQQRdG— Redwolves4thQTCOMEBACK?? (@Lennyfrigginleo) November 1, 2023
At 1 am ET, the Raiders announced they fired their head coach and GM.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 1, 2023
November 1, 2023
Raiders gave Josh McDaniels a six-year contract in January 2022. He has over four full year left on the deal that the Raiders are obligated to pay. pic.twitter.com/aOjrl7AtX7— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2023
Washington just gone be Washington huh. Whaaat da hell.. lol. Ppl been rebuilding for 5 years now it look like it’s gone be another 5. ♂️ They gone trade Scary Terry Next huh?!— DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) October 31, 2023
NFL meeting week 8 pic.twitter.com/BPgpIVuRMa— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) October 31, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...