Report: Washington Commanders sign practice squad safety after several players go to IR

The Washington Commanders remained relatively healthy going into their Week 5 Thursday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears. Ron Rivera opened up his Monday presser with news that two defensive players would be heading to injured reserve. Darrick Forrest reportedly suffered a shoulder fracture and All-Pro special teamer Jeremy Reaves suffered a knee injury on Thursday. Rivera said they wouldn’t know the length of time either player would be on IR until they did further testing, but Forrest’s injury sounds like it’s more than a short-term stint.

There were two reported roster moves before Rivera announced the injury news, and another move was reported shortly after the presser. The Washington Commanders have reportedly signed DL Joshua Pryor and S Joshua Kalu to their practice squad. Both players were with the team during training camp and the preseason, and were released at roster cutdowns before the season started. Safety Terrell Burgess was also released, but was signed to the practice squad. He’s getting signed to the 53-man roster as the team looks for more safety depth.

Washington would have one open spot after today’s announced and reported roster moves, and they would likely be signing another player off of the practice squad.

After losing safeties Darrick Forrest and Jeremy Reaves to injuries, the Commanders will sign practice-squad S Terrell Burgess to the active roster, per sources. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 9, 2023

The Commanders are signing former Bowie State DL Josh Pryor to their practice squad, per source. Pryor signed with the Commanders after the draft and was with them throughout training camp. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 9, 2023