Monday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5 of the 2023 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders’ death spiral continued on Thursday night with a blowout loss to the Chicago Bears. There’s one more game left, and we’re lucky enough to watch Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers go to Vegas to face Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders.
Who: Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)
Where: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV
When: October 9, 2023, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Joe Buck (play-by-play)
Troy Aikman (analyst)
Lisa Salters (sideline)
Sirius XM NFL
Green Bay: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 226, Internet 811
Las Vegas: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 816
National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Raiders -2.5, 45 O/U
Prediction: Packers 23 - Raiders 20
SB Nation Blogs: Silver and Black Pride | Acme Packing Company
