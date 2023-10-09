 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Let’s watch some football!

By Jennifer.Horn
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 of the 2023 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders’ death spiral continued on Thursday night with a blowout loss to the Chicago Bears. There’s one more game left, and we’re lucky enough to watch Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers go to Vegas to face Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders.

Who: Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)

Where: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

When: October 9, 2023, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck (play-by-play)

Troy Aikman (analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Sirius XM NFL

Green Bay: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 226, Internet 811

Las Vegas: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 816

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Raiders -2.5, 45 O/U

Prediction: Packers 23 - Raiders 20

SB Nation Blogs: Silver and Black Pride | Acme Packing Company

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...