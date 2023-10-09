What are the odds? Washington Commanders are road underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons

The Washington Commanders came into their Week 5 game against the Chicago Bears as 6-point favorites. They didn't play like a team that was favored by a touchdown, and were outclassed, and embarrassed in front of a sold out home crowd in primetime. This game showed that Washington has a long way to go to, and the odds are starting to show how far off they are from being a playoff team.

Washington gets a long break before they have to travel south to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Atlanta is 3-2, and they just beat a better than expected Houston Texans team 21-19 yesterday.

Washington opens as 2-point road underdogs against the Falcons. The over/under is 42, which is down 2 1/2 points from last week.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +2 , 42 O/U

Commanders +110

Falcons -130