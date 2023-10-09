All aTwitter: 9 October 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Commanders open as 2 point underdogs next week in Atlanta per @betonline_ag— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 9, 2023
Describe your current mood after Week 5... pic.twitter.com/IsYcHUUlYy— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) October 9, 2023
I totally missed this throat punch earlier. Right in the larynx.https://t.co/RcOiIduSON— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 9, 2023
This didn’t look great. US Bank Stadium is one of four left with slit film turf. Travis Kelce on the sideline with the trainers. pic.twitter.com/dRgYERRBiE— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 8, 2023
#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce suffered a low-ankle sprain based on the initial diagnosis, source said. And, of course, he shook it off, returned and caught a touchdown.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2023
Behind-the-back catch?— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 8, 2023
Commanders face Bijan Robinson next Sunday.pic.twitter.com/LTyLpw6c1m
If Taylor Heinicke enters the Week 6 home game against the Commanders, it's not gonna happen as the starter.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 8, 2023
Atlanta wins, now 3-2. https://t.co/w26pMpxnf5
A bunch of congratulatory hugs for #Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett after their win over his former team.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 8, 2023
pic.twitter.com/cE9kDPnaGO
The #Vikings lost to fall to 1-4, Justin Jefferson suffered an injury late in the game and you have to wonder if the Vikings just blow it up. Still need to sign Jefferson to a next deal..— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 8, 2023
Justin didn't look happy on the sidelines, what's next?pic.twitter.com/Y38NC3g5dt https://t.co/iVV8g1gI8U
The Patriots will go into Week 6 at 1-4, having allowed 69 unanswered points, and having gone 10 straight quarters without a touchdown.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 8, 2023
Might be the lowest point of the Kraft Era in Foxboro.
Mac Jones recorded a 6.9 QBR today.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 9, 2023
Taron Johnson hammered the turf at Hotspur Stadium.— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 8, 2023
Said his foot stuck in the ground. That's why he got hurt. Also thinks it was a factor in other injuries today.
"That turf is terrible. Take it out."#Bills pic.twitter.com/TUt3XVwbUn
League made a ton of money in London, and it cost the entire Bills starting defense. There has been big concerns with the Tottenham field and I'm sure the Bills wont be quiet with the league on this mess— Kevin Massare (@KevinMassare) October 8, 2023
What do you think #Eagles center Jason Kelce was ranting about here?— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 8, 2023
pic.twitter.com/gObZiUOezx
No way this dude told giant fans to flip burgers and shit pic.twitter.com/gbOjuOawaL— PAIN (@Xommanders) October 8, 2023
tyreek hill mom was not playing about the touchdown ball— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 8, 2023
pic.twitter.com/0xSwC79xuN
Brock Purdy has emerged as top-tier QB, as evidenced by his performance in leading the 49ers past the Cowboys on Sunday night, via @TCNGrantGordon https://t.co/RFMvcLC04d pic.twitter.com/24ppdrGwAq— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 9, 2023
The Cowboys allowed more points tonight (42) than they had in their first 4 games of the season combined (41).— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 9, 2023
They are the first team since the 1990 Raiders to allow more points in their 5th game of a season than they allowed in their first 4 games combined. pic.twitter.com/EZG8r3usPS
The Carolina Panthers are the only winless team in the NFL.— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 8, 2023
The Chicago Bears have the Panthers 1st rd pick. pic.twitter.com/aKR7wBjfgu
Brotherly shove: The controversial play has the attention of the competition committee, and the NFL and the NFLPA plan to study all the injury data related to the play, as is customary, during the off-season, per a league official, especially after two Giants were injured on the… pic.twitter.com/Ivwse05FGL— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2023
