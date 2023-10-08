Week 5 NFL Picks: Hogs Haven writers make picks for every game

Hogs Haven staff will be making picks every week of the 2023-24 season, and we’ll be tracking every writer’s performance as we try to predict the future. SB Nation has partnered with Tallysight again to make this easy for us to write, and easy for you to read and follow. We are also partnered with DraftKings Sportsbook to provide all the odds you’ll need to bet on games this season.

We started off Week 4 on Thursday night with the Chicago Bears rolling into town and dominating the Washington Commanders in front of a sold out crowd. The Bears were in control from the first drive, and Washington looked disorganized and disinterested. Washington has more than a week to figure out what went wrong, and prepare for a road trip against the Atlanta Falcons.

This week there are a few teams that everyone agrees will win on the moneyline. Hogs Haven writers all like the Bills, Lions, Ravens, Dolphins, Chiefs, 49ers, Packers, and Commanders (oops) to win outright this week. The Bills, Dolphins, Chiefs, 49ers, Packers, and Commanders (oops again) are the unanimous picks to cover the spread.

Week 5 Picks

Moneyline Staff Rankings

Spread Staff Rankings

Over/Under Staff Rankings