Sunday Morning Football in London: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills

Good morning! Hopefully you’re up, or remembered to check your fantasy football lineup if you have anyone from either of the teams playing in London this morning. The Buffalo Bills are “hosting” the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the second game of the NFL International Series for the 2023-24 season. Last week the Jaguars were the home team, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 at Wembley Stadium.
This week’s London game is an AFC matchup. The red-hot Buffalo Bills are looking to stay on the top of the conference, and get another conference win. The Jaguars are playing their second London game in a row, and will be looking for a repeat of last week’s performance.
Who: Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at Buffalo Bills (3-1)
Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London
When: October 8, 2023, 9:30 a.m.
TV: NFL Network
Rich Eisen (play-by-play)
Kurt Warner (color analyst)
Jamie Erdahl (sideline)
Sirius XM NFL
Jacksonville: Sirius 109, XM/SXM 384, Internet 814
Buffalo: Sirius 104, XM/SXM 225, Internet 803
National Stream: Sirius 133, XM/SXM 229, Internet 964
Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+, NFL+, Disney+
DraftKings odds: Bills -5 1/2, 48 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Bills 27 - Jaguars 20
SB Nation Blogs: Big Cat Country | Buffalo Rumblings
