NFL Week 5: Early afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 1's games will be played at 1pm today. We've got three games on Fox's 1pm slate. The New York Giants head south to face the Miami Dolphins. The Giants have been having a terrible start to their season. They’re playing a Dolphins team coming off a bad division loss, and should be able to easily handle New York.
The Panthers visit the Lions in the next NFC matchup. The third game will be one for Washington fans to pay attention to. The Houston Texans visit the Atlanta Falcons. The Commanders will visit the Falcons next week.
FOX
New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins
Carolina Panthers @ Detroit Lions
Houston Texans @ Atlanta Falcons
CBS has three games on today’s 1 pm schedule. An AFC North division game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers headlines CBS’s lineup. They also have the Saints visiting the Patriots, and the Titans visiting the Colts in an AFC South game.
CBS
Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers
New Orleans Saints @ New England Patriots
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...