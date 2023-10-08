NFL Week 5: Early afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 1's games will be played at 1pm today. We've got three games on Fox's 1pm slate. The New York Giants head south to face the Miami Dolphins. The Giants have been having a terrible start to their season. They’re playing a Dolphins team coming off a bad division loss, and should be able to easily handle New York.

The Panthers visit the Lions in the next NFC matchup. The third game will be one for Washington fans to pay attention to. The Houston Texans visit the Atlanta Falcons. The Commanders will visit the Falcons next week.

FOX

New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins

Carolina Panthers @ Detroit Lions

Houston Texans @ Atlanta Falcons

CBS has three games on today’s 1 pm schedule. An AFC North division game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers headlines CBS’s lineup. They also have the Saints visiting the Patriots, and the Titans visiting the Colts in an AFC South game.

CBS

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints @ New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

