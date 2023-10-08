NFL Week 5: Late afternoon games open thread

We've got two games on Fox's late afternoon slate. The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles head west to take on the 2-2 Los Angeles Rams. The second game features the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Arizona Cardinals.
FOX
Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm
Cincinnati Bengals @ Arizona Cardinals. 4:05 pm
CBS has two late games on today’s schedule. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are visiting Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. The second game is an AFC matchup between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos.
CBS
Kansas City Chiefs @ Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 pm
New York Jets @ Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm
