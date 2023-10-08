 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 5: Late afternoon games open thread

Let’s watch more football!

By Scott Jennings
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

We've got two games on Fox's late afternoon slate. The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles head west to take on the 2-2 Los Angeles Rams. The second game features the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Arizona Cardinals.

FOX

Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm

Cincinnati Bengals @ Arizona Cardinals. 4:05 pm

CBS has two late games on today’s schedule. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are visiting Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. The second game is an AFC matchup between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos.

CBS

Kansas City Chiefs @ Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 pm

New York Jets @ Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm

DraftKings Odds

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...