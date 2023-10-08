Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 5 is not over yet, and we've got another big game to watch. The Dallas Cowboys are visiting the San Francisco 49ers in a big NFC matchup. The 49ers are undefeated, and the Cowboys have one loss coming into tonight’s game. The Niners look like the best team in the league, and a decisive win over the Cowboys tonight will show where they stand.
Who: Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at San Francisco 49ers (4-0)
Where: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA
When: October 8, 2023, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Terry McAulay (rules analyst)
Sirius XM NFL
Dallas: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 227, Internet 808
San Francisco: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 226, Internet 827
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: 49ers -3 1/2, 45 O/U
Prediction: 49ers 31 - Cowboys 20
SB Nation Blogs: Blogging the Boys | Niners Nation
