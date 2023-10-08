 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers

Let’s watch more football!

By Scott Jennings
Week 5 is not over yet, and we've got another big game to watch. The Dallas Cowboys are visiting the San Francisco 49ers in a big NFC matchup. The 49ers are undefeated, and the Cowboys have one loss coming into tonight’s game. The Niners look like the best team in the league, and a decisive win over the Cowboys tonight will show where they stand.

Who: Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at San Francisco 49ers (4-0)

Where: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

When: October 8, 2023, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Dallas: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 227, Internet 808

San Francisco: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 226, Internet 827

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: 49ers -3 1/2, 45 O/U

Prediction: 49ers 31 - Cowboys 20

