All aTwitter: 8 October 2023 - Colin Cowherd says that the Commanders lack ‘identity’

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
"If they pivot to offense with the right coach and get a quarterback, they could become Miami."— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 6, 2023
— @ColinCowherd thinks its time for a change in Washington pic.twitter.com/6nOmNK0rP2
Odds mean absolutely nothing but one of these HCs was coaching with his hair on fire Thursday night..One was operating as if he had 12 more games to get it right. https://t.co/zf7ncEA7hT— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 7, 2023
When looking back at the Rivera era, we will say:— Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) October 7, 2023
“They were talented enough to beat anyone, but undisciplined enough to lose to anyone.” … The perfect 500 team.
Sometimes a perceived bad loss is really just a slap of reality. This was a 6/7 win team via oddsmakers. They didn’t believe in the QB. Conversely, the QB hasn’t been the issue pic.twitter.com/zF8F7k83HC— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) October 7, 2023
Washington Commanders defense— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) October 7, 2023
2022: #3 in YPG, #7 in PPG
2023: #25 in YPG, #31 in PPG
Only starting personnel changes:
Cody Barton for Cole Holcomb
Emmanuel Forbes for WJIII/Bobby McCain
Chase Young for James Smith Williams pic.twitter.com/53Nv0jARXk
I know one team... https://t.co/5Gx3ETJ9tT— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 8, 2023
Finished watching all-22 of the Commanders defense. Game plan from Del Rio was pretty clear. Wanted to load the box & stop the run, force Fields to beat them as a passer. Abandoned normal 2-high/zone coverages. Played man. DJ Moore then proceded to burn each CB in different ways— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 6, 2023
Del Rio occasionally tried to switch back to their typical 2-high/zone stuff. Problem was that left light boxes vs the run. Bears instantly ran the ball right at Cody Barton and Washington couldn't stop it. So Del Rio loaded box again, stuck with man coverage behind it— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 6, 2023
Even when they benched Forbes and brought in Danny Johnson, the left him in man coverage vs Moore and he immediately got beat on a double move, which was overthrown. Understand desire to stop the run, but if DBs can't play man...— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 6, 2023
The Bears clearly must've seen something on film to know they can come out the gate with back to back double-move deep shots. Also, they were right because both times they were WIDE open.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Wmov4RXvRY— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) October 7, 2023
Forbes isn't a bust. He's had a few bad games and given up a lot of big plays, for sure. But it's his 5th game in the league.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 6, 2023
They're also asking him to play a lot of man coverage for a guy that they drafted to fit their zone scheme https://t.co/VhKCfWhiPX
Last week, Darius Slay mentioned how players on other teams don't wanna help or mentor their teammates. Here, Slay is doing exactly that for a member of a rival divisional team. #Eagles | #FlyEaglesFly | #PhiladelphiaEagles | #EaglesNation | #GoBirds | #DariusSlay pic.twitter.com/RH8kfG1jUE— Edge Of Philly Sports (@EOPsports) October 6, 2023
Chase Young had a pass rush win rate of 42.9 percent in the second half Thursday according to ESPN Stats & Information. Was constantly near the QB. For context: he's at 18.6 percent for the season (15th among DE's with at least 50 pass rushes).— John Keim (@john_keim) October 7, 2023
It’s kind of getting weird how EB gets a pass and nobody else does. Why is he above criticism?— DC Football (@TheDistrictNFL) October 7, 2023
Know what would have helped the D? If we didn’t go 3 and out our first couple drives (gassing the D) and scored some points. EB has to do better too. https://t.co/0GUXaHy1Xr
What grade would you give Bienemy through 5 weeks?— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) October 7, 2023
This has to be a TD! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/XtRaZDJQQa— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) October 7, 2023
Nah. That play happened in front of where I was sitting. That ball hit his hands and was absolutely catchable. This is a bad angle for analysis https://t.co/fmOAQOiS6v— Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) October 7, 2023
Commanders first drive of the game. Was important to respond after Bears went up 7-0, but instead they went 3 and out.— Jay ⛷️ (@_jaydmv) October 7, 2023
Can someone tell me how exactly this isn't a first down? #HTTC pic.twitter.com/iTCOqfyZaC
According to ESPN Stats & Information: Washington has thrown from the most 5-man protections in the NFL -- 181 times. Next most? Chicago and Carolina at 129. In those 5-man fronts, Washington has allowed 20 sacks and thrown 6 INTs.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 7, 2023
But... in the 52 times w/6+ protections? 9 sacks
KC also among highest in five man protections. Style of O. But also different situations.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 7, 2023
The NFL fined Eagles WR A.J. Brown $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct following a TD catch in the final two minutes. Taunted Emmanuel Forbes. Penalty helped Washington on its subsequent game-tying TD.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 7, 2023
The NFL didn't fine #Giants LB Isaiah Simmons for the tackle that temporarily sidelined #Seahawks QB Geno Smith on Monday night, but did fine Smith $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct -- barking at the defense after he returned to the game.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2023
MIAMI COULD HAVE KNEELED THE GAME OUT— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 8, 2023
THEY INEXPLICABLY HANDED THE BALL OFF AND FUMBLED
THEN THIS HAPPENED AS TIME EXPIRED
pic.twitter.com/Z9nseuaJ2w
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...