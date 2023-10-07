All aTwitter: 7 October 2023 - Lots of anger and embarrassment after Thursday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Tonight the Commanders played with no intensity or fire. We didn’t compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime. It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 6, 2023
The #Commanders' defense has been pumped full of draft capital & salary-cap space & is in a 4th season under Jack Del Rio. An atrocious defensive performance like this against the 0-4 & injury-ravaged Bears is unacceptable. And is the kind of thing that gets people benched/fired.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 6, 2023
Asked if any staff changes, Ron Rivera said, "No... we've got 12 left to play... there's plenty of football left."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 6, 2023
Chase Young postgame. pic.twitter.com/ogksW9V6ST— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 6, 2023
Defensive PFF grades for commanders vs bears. A forgettable game for secondary and linebackers. They were pretty atrocious #HTTC pic.twitter.com/xtEY7KFIlX— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) October 6, 2023
Chase Young's 11 pressures vs. the Bears was a career-high— PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) October 6, 2023
29 pass rush snaps
11 pressures
37.9% win rate❗️
@Commanders pic.twitter.com/4lCZmH0l8o
Ron Rivera on benching Emmanuel Forbes: "The thought process was he was struggling. We were hoping he would bounce back from last week and, you know, we felt it was time to make a move."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 6, 2023
Justin Fields had 282 passing yards and only three different Bears receivers caught a pass.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) October 6, 2023
DJ Moore: 230 yards
Cole Kmet: 42 yards
Robert Tonyan: 10 yards
That’s it.
There are a lot of alarming stats from tonight’s game. This might be the biggest one.
Man WTF is this?! pic.twitter.com/flhso36ZW0— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) October 6, 2023
Bears G Teven Jenkins said Washington's defense “showed weak boxes and weak rotations.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 6, 2023
(via @Raggs_No_Riches) pic.twitter.com/z5FrZWayrb
Washington called 55 consecutive pass plays without a run from early in the second quarter until the end of the game, the longest passing streak in the PFF era— PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) October 6, 2023
@PFF_NateJahnke pic.twitter.com/KxuIb6kuKG
The Commanders did not attempt a run by design in the second half.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 6, 2023
PFF offensive grades for commanders vs bears. Surprised Sam is an average score. Thought he played much better. Maybe that InT and some of his decisions hurt but would love to know process behind that score #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Nftkj2XBZn— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) October 6, 2023
Been peeping the reactions to his quote, but ppl are not listening to what he's saying. Game was over after the last Moore touchdown. Down 17 with 3 minutes left, there was literally no point in dropping him back anymore. What situation does it make sense to do what they did. https://t.co/SLxkQGhAKv— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) October 6, 2023
Asked if he was shocked by what happened, Terry McLaurin said, "Not really. When you don't get off to a fast start and a team that's hungry, fighting for every play, every yard that's what can happen. If you don't come to play that's what's going to happen to you."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 6, 2023
COMMANDERS— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) October 6, 2023
FLASH GRADES
QB: A
RB: D
WR: B+
TE: B+
OL: D
DL: F
LB: F
DB: F
ST: C
COACHING: F
Week 5 snaps:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 6, 2023
* Offense 70, Defense 64
* Chase Young (57) at 89% for 2nd consecutive week
* Emmanuel Forbes season-low 38% (24)
* Antonio Gibson 54% (38), Brian Robinson 36% (25) pic.twitter.com/POoEFPb3V0
I really think a younger and more innovative person needs to lead the @Commanders on the field. These results are too often. Four games in a row of giving up 30+ won’t get it done when your draft capital has been used on that side of the ball. JDR and even Ron should be on a…— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) October 6, 2023
I don’t know, this is a REALLY bad look. Plead for fans to come back. Host a “SELL OUT” game on a week night. Play the “worst team” in the league…get doubled up and have 40 dropped on your head. Somebody had to go. Prove that mediocrity (being generous) isn’t enough.— Chris (@ChrisToTheHess) October 6, 2023
The Commanders through 5 games during Rivera era:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 6, 2023
Year 1: 1-4, -33 PTS
Year 2: 2-3, -32 PTS
Year 3: 1-4, -38 PTS
Year 4: 2-3, -51 PTS
The Commanders’ production on offense and defense as a draft class in last night’s 20-point loss.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 6, 2023
Forbes - Benched
Martin - DNP
Stromberg - DNP
Daniels - DNP
Henry - Inactive
Rodriguez - DNP (sick)
Jones - DNP
Washington draft round by unit:— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) October 6, 2023
Defense:
Allen - 1
Payne - 1
Sweat - 1
Young - 1
Davis - 1
Barton - 3
St Juste - 3
Fuller - 3
Forbes - 1
Curl - 7
Forrest - 5
Offense:— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) October 6, 2023
Howell - 5
Robinson - 3
Thomas - 4 (as a QB)
McLaurin - 3
Dotson - 1
Samuel - 2
Leno - 7
Charles - 4
Gates - UDFA
Cosmi - 2
Wylie - UDFA
Ron drafted or signed 18 of the 22 starters on this team. This is the team he built. The same team that just got destroyed in front of the country 40-20 against an 0-14 team.— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) October 6, 2023
Oh, and the 4 players he didn't draft or sign are the 4 best starters on the team. #HTTC
Chase Young - more wins/fewer double teams— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 7, 2023
Montez Sweat - fewer wins/more double teams https://t.co/KyJeIFUeGC
"Sell high. Go ahead and move on from Justin Fields right now. His value is not going to get higher than what it is."— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 6, 2023
—@ChrisCanty99 pic.twitter.com/uNjQEBqnDG
Travis Kelce on Aaron Rodgers calling him “Mr. Pfizer” on Tuesday:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2023
“I thought it was pretty good. With the mustache, I look like someone named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I'd get into vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer against the Johnson and Johnson family over there.”… https://t.co/gTNfrcmnv1 pic.twitter.com/KubjHD0gEr
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...