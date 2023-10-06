Ron Rivera should be fired today: Take 2.

This should have happened last season. After the debacle against the Browns, when Ron Rivera sat the 5-3-1 Taylor Heinicke in favor of the horrific Carson Wentz, destroying the team’s playoff hopes (much to Rivera’s surprise), I called for his firing that evening. It was too late last night, and I was in too foul of a mood, to pen this after the evening’s brutalization against the Bears though, so it had to wait for daybreak.

Rivera was saved last year by the ownership turmoil. Perhaps he was given a bit of a benefit of the doubt after having to operate under Dan Snyder. But, more than anything else, Snyder had far bigger things to worry about than firing his coach last January.

But now it’s time. It’s time to go.

Skirting by the anemic Cardinals and Broncos, getting destroyed by the Bills, failing to close the door on the Eagles, and then putting up one of the most pathetic performances I’ve ever witnessed - against the worst team in the league - on national television, is enough. It’s enough to let us see that Ron Rivera, and Jack Del Rio, as well, are not the guys.

This defense has over half a decade of first round picks on it, and it’s one of the worst units in the league, giving up 40 points to the lowly Chicago Bears. Is anyone in the league getting less out of more? I doubt it. We’ve seen enough.

The Commanders' have a defensive-minded HC, a former HC as a DC and have used 5 of their 7 picks in the top two rounds on defense under Rivera. They've also spent huge on that side of ball.



30th in Yds

29th vs run

28th vs pass

23rd INT rate

20th 3rd down

6th sack rate — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 6, 2023

In a game where Washington had effectively lost by halftime, Rivera admitted on national TV that he didn’t take control of the locker room. He left it to players to try to pump each other up. It’s enough.

Still can’t believe he said this… Ron needs to be fired yesterday pic.twitter.com/sx76BAVGZs — Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) October 6, 2023

More crazy stats



In the Ron Rivera era Washington has trailed or been tied at halftime in 39 of 54 games: 72%!!!



Glass half full? 10 of those 39 games Washington came back to win: 26%



Also Washington is 13-2 in games they led at halftime@JunksRadio pic.twitter.com/EDPKsJNing — RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) September 25, 2023

As GM, Ron’s 2023 draft class currently consists of a first round pick who has routinely been roasted week after week, has posted several of the worst secondary performances in the league, and who has been benched in multiple weeks, as well as six other guys who are on the FBI’s missing persons list. You would be hard-pressed to think of a draft class that has had less immediate impact than this one. It’s enough.

Honestly question. When do we start talking about this draft class? #HTTC pic.twitter.com/vXUAXNeS1r — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) October 6, 2023

Does new ownership have the constitution to take quick action on this? We’ll see.

While Josh Harris was hamming it up with Mark Ein and friends in the owners’ box in the midst of the 27-3 drubbing in the first half, Magic Johnson was seething, elsewhere in the stadium. He saw the problem. It’s enough.

Josh Harris laughing and showing his phone around was him putting Ron Rivera’s house up for sale.#HTTR #HTTC #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/NrYu6doC8T — ️ Defenders Mafia ️ (@DefendersMafia) October 6, 2023

Tonight the Commanders played with no intensity or fire. We didn’t compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime. It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 6, 2023

The Path Forward

For all the other wretchedness, Sam Howell is developing well, and Eric Bieniemy seems to be an improvement over Scott Turner. Is he ready to be a head coach? I don’t know. But let’s find out now.

Fire Ron Rivera, Jack Del Rio, and the Martii (Mayhew and Hurney) immediately. Bring in a respected, but non-threatening, seasoned voice as temporary head of football operations. Someone who can come in and assess the situation for ownership, and make recommendations on a permanent replacement for the 2024 season. Perhaps someone like John Dorsey, who is now a senior executive with the Lions, but who was formerly a GM.

Elevate Bieniemy to head coach. Elevate someone from the defensive coaching staff (Jeff Zgonina?) to defensive coordinator, and let’s roll through the rest of the season. Twelve more games like this is more than any fanbase should be forced to endure, and wasting the “talent” on this roster for another 3/4’s of a season would be nearly criminal.

It’s enough.