Ron Rivera Presser: It starts at the top. That’s on me.

The Washington Commanders lost to the Chicago Bears 40-20, and they looked unprepared and unmotivated in the blowout loss at home. Ron Rivera was asked about a half time speech, and he said he just let the players talk to eachother. Rivera looked lost on the sidelines, and there will be serious discussions about his job security after losing to a team who hadn't won their last 14 games.

Ron Rivera

Postgame Live: Hear from Coach Rivera, QB Sam Howell and more https://t.co/oCCh1ZzImR — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 6, 2023

(Rivera speaks at 10:32)

The loss:

Ron Rivera after the loss pic.twitter.com/2K380KZBr3 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 6, 2023

Ron Rivera: “A slow start first and foremost. … It’s something we have to take a long look at. … It starts at the top. That’s on me.” — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 6, 2023

Changes:

Q(I believe @Sam4TR): "It's the 4th week you guys have allowed at least 30 points on defense. What changes can you make?"



Rivera: "Well, we'll see". #HTTC pic.twitter.com/GCM8FZhexa — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 6, 2023

Ron Rivera: "We got to look at the rotation of players, look at what we do and make sure, as I said, we’re putting them in position to be successful." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 6, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes:

Ron Rivera on benching Emmanuel Forbes: "The thought process was he was struggling. We were hoping he would bounce back from last week and, you know, we felt it was time to make a move." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 6, 2023

Not a defining game:

Ron said this performance doesn’t Wipe out the progress this team has made because they fought in the 2nd half. — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 6, 2023

Sam Howell

(Howell speaks at 43:12)

Not a defining game:

Howell- ‘Tonight won’t define who we are as a football team’ pic.twitter.com/0tvVFi2v5J — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 6, 2023

Sam Howell: “Tonight won’t define who we are as a football team. We’ll be better moving forward.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 6, 2023

Not panicking:

Sam Howell: “We’re not panicking. We know the team we can be.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 6, 2023

Slow start:

Sam Howell on the slow start after that quick burst at Philly. pic.twitter.com/02Y2jHMJBC — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 6, 2023

Terry McLaurin

“That’s as bad as it gets.” pic.twitter.com/jKgxFULeiX — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 6, 2023

.@JPFinlayNBCS: "Terry, were you just shocked by how that went down?" pic.twitter.com/2LvdIAbxBx — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 6, 2023

Charles Leno

Charles Leno, when asked about the number of hits Sam Howell has taken: pic.twitter.com/xKKXmQdUys — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 6, 2023

Jonathan Allen

Jon Allen: “we got our ass kicked” — John Keim (@john_keim) October 6, 2023

Montez Sweat

Came out flat:

Montez Sweat: we came out flat. .. they had more intensity than us — John Keim (@john_keim) October 6, 2023

Chicago Bears:

Montez Sweat: "No excuses on a short week. I don't know if we thought they was about to give us the game. But them guys was hungry and they came out with more fire than us." — John Keim (@john_keim) October 6, 2023

Chase Young

Accountability: