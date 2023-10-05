 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Sam Howell hits Logan Thomas for the TD, and runs in the 2-point conversion

Finally

By Scott Jennings
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders entered the second half down 27-3 to the 0-4 Chicago Bears. They desperately needed a touchdown on their opening drive, and that’s exactly what they got. They opened up the drive with a 24-yard screen pass to Brian Robinson. Howell followed that up with passes to Robinson, Logan Thomas, and Antonio Gibson. He tried to get Terry McLaurin involved on the next play, but they got a pass interference call on Chicago instead. Washington got the ball at the 2 yard line and Sam Howell hit Logan Thomas for the Commanders first touchdown of the game. Sam Howell then ran it in for the 2-point conversion.

