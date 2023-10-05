The Washington Commanders get dominated by the Chicago Bears, losing 40-20

The Washington Commanders entered the second half down 27-3 to the 0-4 Chicago Bears. They desperately needed a touchdown on their opening drive, and that’s exactly what they got. They opened up the drive with a 24-yard screen pass to Brian Robinson. Howell followed that up with passes to Robinson, Logan Thomas, and Antonio Gibson. He tried to get Terry McLaurin involved on the next play, but they got a pass interference call on Chicago instead. Washington got the ball at the 2 yard line and Sam Howell hit Logan Thomas for the Commanders first touchdown of the game. Sam Howell then ran it in for the 2-point conversion.
The Washington Commanders stopped the Chicago Bears on their next drive, and RB Khalil Herbert appeared to be injured on the play. Jamison Crowder has his best return since returning to Washington, taking the Bears punt back 20 yards. Logan Thomas caught a pass and was working for extra yards when the ball was stripped by rookie Terrell Smith.
Washington held Chicago to 5 plays, and forced the punt on their next drive. Big plays to Antonio Gibson and Jahan Dotson moved them into field goal range, and Joey Slye hit it for 3. Justin Fields and DJ Moore continued to make plays on the Bears next drive. Chicago kicked another field goal.
Washington relied on the wide receiver trio of Terry McLaurin, Byron Pringle, and Jamison Crowder, Dyami Brown, and Curtis Samuel to move the ball down the field on the next drive. Washington forced a 3 and out on the Bears next drive.
3rd Quarter
Logan Thomas TD:
The @Commanders march down the field for a TD on the first drive of the half #CHIvsWAS on Prime Video

2-point conversion:
Sam muscles it in for ✌️

Khalil Herbert injury:
Did Herbert hurt himself trying to contort his body to make this catch?— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 6, 2023
This looked ugly.
That looked very painful for Khalil Herbert. Players down on their knees now as he's being attended to by trainers.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 6, 2023
Chase Young pressure:
Chase Young with another pressure on Justin Fields on a 3rd down INC to Herbert, who gets off the field after the injury. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 6, 2023
Jamison Crowder return:
Jamison Crowder just ripped off a 20-yard punt return. That was his biggest splash play since being brought back at the end of the preseason.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 6, 2023
Crowder just retired Dax Milne.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) October 6, 2023
Logan Thomas fumble:
The rookie Terell Smith forced the fumble and recovered it @TerellSmith7
#CHIvsWAS on Prime Video

Jonathan Allen suplexes Justin Fields:
Jonathan Allen: Captain Insano.

WHAM.
#HTTC | @jonallen93_

Sam Howell’s cooking:
That's a good throw from Howell to Gibson. #HTTC— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 6, 2023
Really nice throw to Dotson on the slant. Offense is moving and playing fast. Howell's wheelhouse— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 6, 2023
Greg Stroman sack:
Howell never saw the Corner Blitz coming and got brought down for a big sack by Stroman.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 6, 2023
The old Commander having a good game against his old team.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/xGd7isSA4H
Greg Stroman Jr. has an interception and a sack.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 6, 2023
Antonio Gibson:
Let's go AG!
#CHIvsWAS: @PrimeVideo

Sam Howell angry run:
Does this count as an angry run, @KyleBrandt ?

Sam Howell just bouncing off defenders all over the place.
#HTTC | @Sam7Howell

Field goal:
Commanders cut into the Bears lead again on a 32-yard attempt from Joey Slye. The score: Chicago 27, Washington 14— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 6, 2023
---> CHI (27) @ WAS (11) <---— 4th down decision bot (@ben_bot_baldwin) October 6, 2023
WAS has 4th & 2 at the CHI 13, Q3 03:17
Recommendation (STRONG): Go for it (+3.8 WP)

Justin Fields saves a bad play:
Empty shotgun set and bad snap is a dream scenario. And Fields just grabbed it and ran for a first down— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 6, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes:
Emmanual Forbes is straight up not having a good time tonight.

Or last week.
#HTTC

Things with Emannuel Forbes are getting out of control. At some point you cant just keep "letting him learn"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 6, 2023
Danny Johnson was in the game on that incompletion. Did they bench Forbes?— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 6, 2023
4th Quarter
Bears FG:
Santos's 43-yard field goal is good. The score: Chicago 30, Washington 14— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 6, 2023
Jamison Crowder:
Crowder with a tough reception in the year 2023.

Sure, why not!
#HTTC

Logan Thomas drop:
Good pass from Howell.

Just straight up dropped by Logan Thomas. #HTTC

Terry?:
Terry McLaurin has not been on the field the last 3 plays. He started to come out on this one, pulled back— John Keim (@john_keim) October 6, 2023
Dyami Brown drop:
Ugh that drop by Dyami in the end zone. Ball was there.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 6, 2023
Loved the design on 2nd and goal. Dyami went out and darted back in. Throw was behind him and subsequently dropped. Good design though.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 6, 2023
Following pass to a wide open Curtis Samuel. Nice scheming at the goal line by EB.
Curtis Samuel touchdown:
TOUCHDOWN— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 6, 2023
Curtis Samuel is WIDE open in the endzone and Howell finds him easily.

Failed 2-point conversion:
Howell makes up for the drop with a 3-yard TD pass to Curtis Samuel.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 6, 2023
Sam Howell gets decked trying to scramble on the failed 2-point conversion.
30-20 with 10:51 remaining.
3 and out:
Commanders get a three-and-out, Washington is getting the ball back with 9:20 left on the clock— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 6, 2023
Justin Fields stop:
Kam Curl and Danny Johnson didn't let Justin Fields get anything on the outside here.

BAM.
#HTTC

Bears punt:
Bears punting. Again. This might get real interesting— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 6, 2023
No penalty:
Khaleke Hudson really wanted the hold on that punt. He had a case for it.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 6, 2023
Danny Johnson:
Danny Johnson performs when he gets on the field. Playing better than Forbes was for sure.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 6, 2023
Sack party:
Bears had 2 sacks in 4 games coming in. Have 3 tonight— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 6, 2023
Sam Howell hit:
Howell got a big head-knock at the end of this play and I'm surprised the commentators didn't make note of it, and I'm surprised the NFL concussion spotter isn't bringing him off for an assessment.
#HTTC
“Let’s go Redskins” chant:
"Let's go Redskins!" chants break out at FedEx Field
Darrick Forrest:
Darrick Forrest just jogged back to the sideline. Went to the locker room to get an IV.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 6, 2023
