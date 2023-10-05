 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Washington Commanders get dominated by the Chicago Bears, losing 40-20

Fire Ron Rivera

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders entered the second half down 27-3 to the 0-4 Chicago Bears. They desperately needed a touchdown on their opening drive, and that’s exactly what they got. They opened up the drive with a 24-yard screen pass to Brian Robinson. Howell followed that up with passes to Robinson, Logan Thomas, and Antonio Gibson. He tried to get Terry McLaurin involved on the next play, but they got a pass interference call on Chicago instead. Washington got the ball at the 2 yard line and Sam Howell hit Logan Thomas for the Commanders first touchdown of the game. Sam Howell then ran it in for the 2-point conversion.

The Washington Commanders stopped the Chicago Bears on their next drive, and RB Khalil Herbert appeared to be injured on the play. Jamison Crowder has his best return since returning to Washington, taking the Bears punt back 20 yards. Logan Thomas caught a pass and was working for extra yards when the ball was stripped by rookie Terrell Smith.

Washington held Chicago to 5 plays, and forced the punt on their next drive. Big plays to Antonio Gibson and Jahan Dotson moved them into field goal range, and Joey Slye hit it for 3. Justin Fields and DJ Moore continued to make plays on the Bears next drive. Chicago kicked another field goal.

Washington relied on the wide receiver trio of Terry McLaurin, Byron Pringle, and Jamison Crowder, Dyami Brown, and Curtis Samuel to move the ball down the field on the next drive. Washington forced a 3 and out on the Bears next drive.

3rd Quarter

Logan Thomas TD:

2-point conversion:

Khalil Herbert injury:

Chase Young pressure:

Jamison Crowder return:

Logan Thomas fumble:

Jonathan Allen suplexes Justin Fields:

Sam Howell’s cooking:

Greg Stroman sack:

Antonio Gibson:

Sam Howell angry run:

Field goal:

Justin Fields saves a bad play:

Emmanuel Forbes:

4th Quarter

Bears FG:

Jamison Crowder:

Logan Thomas drop:

Terry?:

Dyami Brown drop:

Curtis Samuel touchdown:

Failed 2-point conversion:

3 and out:

Justin Fields stop:

Bears punt:

No penalty:

Danny Johnson:

Sack party:

Sam Howell hit:

“Let’s go Redskins” chant:

Darrick Forrest:

