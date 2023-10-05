WATCH: Washington’s defense gets burned on opening drive by DJ Moore

The Washington Commanders came into tonight’s game as 6-point home favorites over the Chicago Bears, and that line looks like it should have been flipped after the opening drive. Chicago got the ball first, and starting attacking Washington’s secondary on the first play. Justin Fields tried to hit an open DJ Moore on the first play of the game, but it just glanced off his hands. They tried again on 3rd down, and Fields hit a wide open Moore. The Bears got to 3rd down again, and Fields finished the drive with a touchdown pass to an open DJ. Moore. Washington’s secondary looked lost out there, and it’s going to be a long day in Landover if they keep playing like this.

Justin Fields goes deep down the field to DJ Moore on 3rd down

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCeYJnyJmB pic.twitter.com/1nYpS1DrLY — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2023