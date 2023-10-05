The Washington Commanders get outclassed by the Chicago Bears in the first half; down 27-3

The Washington Commanders came into tonight’s game as 6-point home favorites over the Chicago Bears, and that line looks like it should have been flipped after the opening drive. Chicago got the ball first, and starting attacking Washington’s secondary on the first play. Justin Fields tried to hit an open DJ Moore on the first play of the game, but it just glanced off his hands. They tried again on 3rd down, and Fields hit a wide open Moore. The Bears got to 3rd down again, and Fields finished the drive with a touchdown pass to an open DJ. Moore. Washington’s secondary looked lost out there, and it’s going to be a long day in Landover if they keep playing like this.

Washington got the ball for the first time, and went 3 and out. Nick Gates got beat badly on 3rd down by Andrew Billings, who swallowed up Brian Robinson behind the line of scrimmage. Chicago’s second drive was almost as bad as the first one for Washington. RB Khalil Herbert busted through the line for a huge gain, and Chicago’s WRs seemed like they were running free. The Commanders were able to stop them on 3rd down, and forced a field goal giving the Bears a 10-0 lead early in the game.

Washington’s offense sputtered again on their second drive, forcing another Tress Way punt. Chicago started their third drive on their 30-yard line, and they hit DJ Moore for a 7 yard pass that turned into a 39-yard gain. Moore got his 2nd TD of the game to put the Bears up 17-0.

Washington finally put a drive together on their third attempt. They moved the ball down to the 33 yard line, but had to settle for a 51-yard Joey Slye field goal to score their first points of the game.

The Bears put together another drive to get into scoring range. Benjamin St-Juste broke up a potential touchdown pass, and Chicago settled for another field goal to go up 20-3. Bad Sam Howell showed up on the next drive. The Washington Commanders have been getting absolutely handled by the Chicago Bears. They had just scored another field goal to put them up 20-3, and Washington got the ball back to attempt to score their first touchdown. Sam Howell attempted a pass to WR Curtis Samuel, but former Redskins DB Greg Stroman stepped in front of the pass and came down with his first interception of the season, and the third of his 5 year career. The Bears got the ball at Washington's 36-yard line. The ran 5 plays, and then Justin Fields found TE Cole Kmet in the end zone to put them up 27-3.

Pregame Jonathan Allen hype:

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Chicago won the toss and will receive. Giddy up. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 6, 2023

3 safety set:

Washington opens the game with three Safeties on the field.



That's interesting.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/hjg3mK1fOj — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 6, 2023

Huge 3rd down play:

Chicago on 3rd and 9 finds DJ Moore wide open deep for 58 yards.



This happens far too often against this defense. It's unacceptable at an NFL-level. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/jCdQXMjMI0 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 6, 2023

Butler rotated from deep half to short middle, almost as if a spy. Forrest to deep middle. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 6, 2023

Montez Sweat sack:

SACK.



Montez Sweat brings up his 4th sack in 2023 with good edge pressure. Works the Right Tackle perfectly with effort.#HTTC | @_sweat9 pic.twitter.com/UHwxw68hQD — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 6, 2023

DJ Moore TD:

Brian Robinson stuffed on 3rd down:

The Bears defense stuffs them on 3rd and inches #CHIvsWAS on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCeYJnyJmB pic.twitter.com/DIFTQEk88m — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2023

Injuries:

Injury update: S Jeremy Reaves (knee) and CB Christian Holmes (hamstring) are questionable to return — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 6, 2023

Jeremy Reaves walked back to the sideline with an icepack wrapped around his left knee. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 6, 2023

Khalil Herbert bursts through the line:

Huge hole for Khalil Herbert to get the Bears into the red zone @JuiceHerbert#CHIvsWAS on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCeYJnyJmB pic.twitter.com/aiRsbVU7cu — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2023

Cody Barton with a touchdown-saving tackle. (Cc: @Sam4TR) — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 6, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes missed tackle:

Emmanuel Forbes has not played much early but the rookie was on the field on 2nd and 7 and missed a tackle badly at the 38 yard-line.



Herbert went for 17 more after the missed tackle in the open field. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 6, 2023

Daron Payne forced fumble:

Daron Payne forces the fumble but the ball bounces directly under the ball carrier Kmet and Chicago recovers.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/nGtuVHM229 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 6, 2023

Bears settle for a FG:

Commanders get their first third-down stop of the night. Bears settling for a field goal on their second drive. Santos' 22-yard kick is good. The score: Chicago 10, Washington 0 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 6, 2023

Antonio Gibson:

Nice blitz pickup on the third down play by Antonio Gibson, gave Sam a nice pocket … he may have bailed to early pic.twitter.com/9bMjQ17w42 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) October 6, 2023

Reaves and Holmes OUT:

Both Reaves and Holmes have be downgraded to OUT https://t.co/3zQdIG3nDm — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 6, 2023

Forbes missed tackle:

This Emmanuel Forbes situation is becoming a thing.



Beaten on a stop route. Then missed two tackle attempts. Major YAC. That's not going to work up here. Like, at all. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 6, 2023

2nd Quarter

DJ Moore spin move:

The spin move leads to a big gain for DJ Moore #CHIvsWAS on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCeYJnyJmB pic.twitter.com/B726gE1djR — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2023

DJ Moore TD:

DJ Moore again! What a game so far for the Bears WR1. #CHIvsWAS on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCeYJnyJmB pic.twitter.com/0aN6jYcswa — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2023

Washington’s first 1st down of the game:

The Commanders just got their first first down. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 6, 2023

Sam Howell just misses Dyami Brown:

Howell had Dyami Brown open deep but couldn't get it to him.



Have to hit these chances when they come. They are few and far between. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/RkCc7YFMjq — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 6, 2023

Messy play:

Sam Howell's pass is batted at the line and nearly picked off. Commanders also flagged for illegal shift. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 6, 2023

Washington FG:

Commanders get on the board with a 51-yard field goal from Joey Slye. The score is 17-3 with 8:33 left in the first half — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 6, 2023

Bears injuries:

#Bears injury update:

OL Lucas Patrick and RB Roschon Johnson are being evaluated for concussions. pic.twitter.com/RJHDnIjsEu — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 6, 2023

3rd down fail:

3rd and 7, with four first round pick players on your defensive front.



Too easy.



Inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/frCgPFXET7 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 6, 2023

Wade Phillips calls out Andrew Wylie:

Looks like Washington RT giving away run /pass by his stance.

Need to check that out a little more — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) October 6, 2023

Benjamin St-Juste breaks up the touchdown pass:

Benjamin St-Juste lucky to not have been flagged for DPI here.



Commanders got away with one.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Kdu7tnzcuG — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 6, 2023

Sam Howell picked off by Greg Stroman:

Howell picked on the first play of the drive.



Oh boy.



Fire everyone. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/cXX5WUc2QT — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 6, 2023

Cole Kmet TD: