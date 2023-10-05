 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Washington Commanders get outclassed by the Chicago Bears in the first half; down 27-3

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders came into tonight’s game as 6-point home favorites over the Chicago Bears, and that line looks like it should have been flipped after the opening drive. Chicago got the ball first, and starting attacking Washington’s secondary on the first play. Justin Fields tried to hit an open DJ Moore on the first play of the game, but it just glanced off his hands. They tried again on 3rd down, and Fields hit a wide open Moore. The Bears got to 3rd down again, and Fields finished the drive with a touchdown pass to an open DJ. Moore. Washington’s secondary looked lost out there, and it’s going to be a long day in Landover if they keep playing like this.

Washington got the ball for the first time, and went 3 and out. Nick Gates got beat badly on 3rd down by Andrew Billings, who swallowed up Brian Robinson behind the line of scrimmage. Chicago’s second drive was almost as bad as the first one for Washington. RB Khalil Herbert busted through the line for a huge gain, and Chicago’s WRs seemed like they were running free. The Commanders were able to stop them on 3rd down, and forced a field goal giving the Bears a 10-0 lead early in the game.

Washington’s offense sputtered again on their second drive, forcing another Tress Way punt. Chicago started their third drive on their 30-yard line, and they hit DJ Moore for a 7 yard pass that turned into a 39-yard gain. Moore got his 2nd TD of the game to put the Bears up 17-0.

Washington finally put a drive together on their third attempt. They moved the ball down to the 33 yard line, but had to settle for a 51-yard Joey Slye field goal to score their first points of the game.

The Bears put together another drive to get into scoring range. Benjamin St-Juste broke up a potential touchdown pass, and Chicago settled for another field goal to go up 20-3. Bad Sam Howell showed up on the next drive. The Washington Commanders have been getting absolutely handled by the Chicago Bears. They had just scored another field goal to put them up 20-3, and Washington got the ball back to attempt to score their first touchdown. Sam Howell attempted a pass to WR Curtis Samuel, but former Redskins DB Greg Stroman stepped in front of the pass and came down with his first interception of the season, and the third of his 5 year career. The Bears got the ball at Washington’s 36-yard line. The ran 5 plays, and then Justin Fields found TE Cole Kmet in the end zone to put them up 27-3. Sam Howell attempted a pass to WR Curtis Samuel, but former Redskins DB Greg Stroman stepped in front of the pass and came down with his first interception of the season, and the third of his 5 year career. The Bears got the ball at Washington’s 36-yard line. The ran 5 plays, and then Justin Fields found TE Cole Kmet in the end zone to put them up 27-3.

