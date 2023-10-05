Thursday Night Football: Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears 4th Quarter

The Washington Commanders are now 2-2 after an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Next up is a primetime home game against the winless Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Washington opened as 6-point favorites, and that line moved up to -7, before coming back down to where it opened.
Injury Reports
Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Wednesday Injury Report: Chris Rodriguez is questionable for Thursday Night Football#HTTC https://t.co/MrfTb5Mgd6— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 4, 2023
Matchup: Chicago Bears (0-4) @ Washington Commanders (2-2)
Date/Time: October 5th, 2023, 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
TV: Amazon
Al Michaels (play-by-play)
Kirk Herbstreit (game analyst)
Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analyst)
Sirius XM NFL
Chicago: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 226, Internet 805
Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 831
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -7, 45.5 O/U
Chicago: +130
Washington: -110
Prediction: Commanders 28 - Bears 13
Enemy Blog: Windy City Gridiron
