Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders are hosting the Chicago Bears, and they are 6 point favorites. The 0-4 Bears are not a good team and they have a defense Washington should be able to take advantage of early and often.

Chicago has allowed the 4th-most yards, and second-most touchdowns through the air. Sam Howell has a great game against Philadelphia, despite the overtime loss. Look for Eric Bieniemy to take advantage of a porous Bears defense tonight.

We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game that will be fun to follow.

Anytime TD scorer

Brian Robinson Jr. -115

Terry McLaurin +115

Antonio Gibson +205

Jahan Dotson +210

Logan Thomas +230

Curtis Samuel +245

Sam Howell +350

Dyami Brown +500

John Bates +600

Washington D/ST +600

Byron Pringle +600

Cole Turner +850

Jamison Crowder +1000

Bet: Dyami Brown could be the sleeper pick to score his first TD of the year.

Sam Howell Passing TDs

Over 1.5 -105

Under 1.5 -125

Bet: The over is the way to go for Slinging Sammy Howell

Rushing Yards

Brian Robinson Jr

Over 65.5 -115

Under 65.5 -115

Antonio Gibson

Over 17.5 -120

Under 17.5 -110

Sam Howell

Over 13.5 -130

Under 13.5 +100

Bet: Over, Under. Over. Brian Robinson should be the workhorse here, and Sam Howell has been getting opportunities to use his legs more