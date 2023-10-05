Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders are hosting the Chicago Bears, and they are 6 point favorites. The 0-4 Bears are not a good team and they have a defense Washington should be able to take advantage of early and often.
Chicago has allowed the 4th-most yards, and second-most touchdowns through the air. Sam Howell has a great game against Philadelphia, despite the overtime loss. Look for Eric Bieniemy to take advantage of a porous Bears defense tonight.
We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game that will be fun to follow.
Anytime TD scorer
Brian Robinson Jr. -115
Terry McLaurin +115
Antonio Gibson +205
Jahan Dotson +210
Logan Thomas +230
Curtis Samuel +245
Sam Howell +350
Dyami Brown +500
John Bates +600
Washington D/ST +600
Byron Pringle +600
Cole Turner +850
Jamison Crowder +1000
Bet: Dyami Brown could be the sleeper pick to score his first TD of the year.
Sam Howell Passing TDs
Over 1.5 -105
Under 1.5 -125
Bet: The over is the way to go for Slinging Sammy Howell
Rushing Yards
Brian Robinson Jr
Over 65.5 -115
Under 65.5 -115
Antonio Gibson
Over 17.5 -120
Under 17.5 -110
Sam Howell
Over 13.5 -130
Under 13.5 +100
Bet: Over, Under. Over. Brian Robinson should be the workhorse here, and Sam Howell has been getting opportunities to use his legs more
