Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday and only had one player listed as questionable. Rookie RB Chris Rodriguez missed the Eagles game on Sunday due to an illness, and will now miss his second game in a row. He was downgraded to OUT earlier, and Washington elevated RB Derrick Gore from the practice squad again to add more depth.

Chris Paul was battling for the starting LG spot with Saahdiq Charles, but he lost and now goes back to the spot he spent most of his rookie games, the inactive list. Veteran tackle Trent Scott made the team, but he has not been active all season. TE4 Curtis Hodges is also inactive for another game. UDFA rookie WR Mitchell Tinsley is a healthy scratch for the fourth time this season. K.J. Henry is also inactive for another week.

Washington Inactives

DE K.J. Henry

TE Curtis Hodges

WR Mitchell Tinsley

RB Chris Rodriguez

G Chris Paul

OT Trent Scott

Bears Inactives