WATCH: Sam Howell gets picked off by former Redskins DB Greg Stroman

The Washington Commanders have been getting absolutely handled by the Chicago Bears. They had just scored another field goal to put them up 20-3, and Washington got the ball back to attempt to score their first touchdown. Sam Howell attempted a pass to WR Curtis Samuel, but former Redskins DB Greg Stroman stepped in front of the pass and came down with his first interception of the season, and the third of his 5 year career. The Bears got the ball at Washington’s 36-yard line. The ran 5 plays, and then Justin Fields found TE Cole Kmet in the end zone to put them up 27-3.

Greg Stroman Jr. flies in there for the INT ‼️#CHIvsWAS on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCeYJnyJmB pic.twitter.com/yHtxAMTdgk — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2023