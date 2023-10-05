Commanders vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Washington Commanders are now 2-2 after an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Next up is a primetime home game against the winless Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Washington opened as 6-point favorites, and that line moved up to -7, before coming back down to where it opened.

Injury Reports

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Wednesday Injury Report: Chris Rodriguez is questionable for Thursday Night Football

Matchup: Chicago Bears (0-4) @ Washington Commanders (2-2)

Date/Time: October 5th, 2023, 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Chicago: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 226, Internet 805

Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 831

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -7, 45.5 O/U

Chicago: +130

Washington: -110

Prediction: Commanders 28 - Bears 13

Enemy Blog: Windy City Gridiron

Washington Commanders 2023 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 10th vs Arizona Cardinals 1:00pm(FOX) W 20-16

Week 2: Sunday, September 17th @ Denver Broncos 4:25pm(CBS) W 35-33

Week 3: Sunday, September 24th vs Buffalo Bills 1:00pm(CBS) L 37-3

Week 4: Sunday, October 1st @ Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX) L 34-31

Week 5: Thursday, October 5th vs Chicago Bears 8:15pm(Amazon Prime)

Week 6: Sunday, October 15th @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 7: Sunday, October 22nd @ New York Giants 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 8: Sunday, October 29th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 9: Sunday, November 5th @ New England Patriots 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 10: Sunday, November 12th @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25 pm(FOX)

Week 11: Sunday, November 19th vs New York Giants 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 12: Thursday, November 23rd(Thanksgiving) @ Dallas Cowboys 4:30pm(CBS)

Week 13: Sunday, December 3rd vs Miami Dolphins 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, December 17th @ Los Angeles Rams 4:05pm (CBS)

Week 16: Sunday, December 24th @ New York Jets 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 17: Sunday, December 31st vs San Francisco 49ers 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 18: Sunday, January 7th vs Dallas Cowboys

