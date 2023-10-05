Commanders vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Washington Commanders are now 2-2 after an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Next up is a primetime home game against the winless Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Washington opened as 6-point favorites, and that line moved up to -7, before coming back down to where it opened.
Injury Reports
Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Wednesday Injury Report: Chris Rodriguez is questionable for Thursday Night Football#HTTC https://t.co/MrfTb5Mgd6— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 4, 2023
Matchup: Chicago Bears (0-4) @ Washington Commanders (2-2)
Date/Time: October 5th, 2023, 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analyst)
Sirius XM NFL
Chicago: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 226, Internet 805
Washington: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 831
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -7, 45.5 O/U
Chicago: +130
Washington: -110
Prediction: Commanders 28 - Bears 13
Enemy Blog: Windy City Gridiron
Washington Commanders 2023 Schedule
Week 1: Sunday, September 10th vs Arizona Cardinals 1:00pm(FOX) W 20-16
Week 2: Sunday, September 17th @ Denver Broncos 4:25pm(CBS) W 35-33
Week 3: Sunday, September 24th vs Buffalo Bills 1:00pm(CBS) L 37-3
Week 4: Sunday, October 1st @ Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX) L 34-31
Week 5: Thursday, October 5th vs Chicago Bears 8:15pm(Amazon Prime)
Week 6: Sunday, October 15th @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(CBS)
Week 7: Sunday, October 22nd @ New York Giants 1:00pm(CBS)
Week 8: Sunday, October 29th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 9: Sunday, November 5th @ New England Patriots 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 10: Sunday, November 12th @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25 pm(FOX)
Week 11: Sunday, November 19th vs New York Giants 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 12: Thursday, November 23rd(Thanksgiving) @ Dallas Cowboys 4:30pm(CBS)
Week 13: Sunday, December 3rd vs Miami Dolphins 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Sunday, December 17th @ Los Angeles Rams 4:05pm (CBS)
Week 16: Sunday, December 24th @ New York Jets 1:00pm(CBS)
Week 17: Sunday, December 31st vs San Francisco 49ers 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 18: Sunday, January 7th vs Dallas Cowboys
