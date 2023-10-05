All aTwitter: 5 October 2023 - It’s game day and Washington is favored in prime time!!

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
WRs Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel will be active for Thursday night.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 4, 2023
RB Chris Rodriguez (illness) is questionable.
Bears rule out two key defensive backs along with the banished Chase Claypool. pic.twitter.com/CzLeSlYfdF— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 4, 2023
Blackout game. WEAR BLACK! Take a deep breath & have some fun— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) October 4, 2023
If ya hate the name & the uniform, just wear a black t-shirt & shorts
I know it doesn’t matter. But it looks cool on TV & creates some unity pic.twitter.com/tkBYA2oY6r
Looking at some numbers for tomorrow - clearly Chicago is bad but the numbers are a little closer than most expect.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 5, 2023
Bears ranks 31st in scoring D and 22nd in scoring offense.
Commanders rank 29th in scoring D and 17th in scoring offense.
Brian Robinson: 19 rushes for a first down this season (2nd in the NFL) pic.twitter.com/XZN1tMFCUS— PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) October 3, 2023
Logan Thomas on the short week, facing an 0-4 team and confidence gained from that 2-minute TD drive at Philly. pic.twitter.com/u5wcYS2SZz— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 3, 2023
Been their best screen guy and solid in the run game. Also been very good at helping teammates and looking for extra work. Has had a few struggles when left 1-on-1 but I’d say he’s showing solid potential https://t.co/Ai09PhHGk2— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 4, 2023
Absolutely. He was very good vs the Eagles. It was a proof of concept performance. Blueprint is there, now question is if he can back it up and play to that level consistently. Progress isn’t linear though, so expect more bad games this season https://t.co/tpwyaujUiN— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 4, 2023
Curl has been his usual excellent self while wearing many hats. Butler had caught the eye a fair bit, think he suits the 2-high stuff a little more than Forrest does. Forrest has had some ups and downs https://t.co/lXium8I1Ag— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 4, 2023
PLAYERS MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS:— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 4, 2023
Washington #Commanders
first-round selection CB Emmanuel Forbes has DEACTIVATED his Twitter account after struggling immensely Sunday where he was seen struggling emotionally on the sideline.
There were a lot of extremely disgusting things that… pic.twitter.com/oLyyrNt4h7
This is gonna be goodpic.twitter.com/9F3zDOSwSG— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 4, 2023
After 4 weeks, the VAUNTED Commanders defense is ranked 29th in the NFL allowing 30ppg. Only the Giants, Bears and Broncos are worse.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 4, 2023
Coach Rivera spoke before the season about getting out to a fast start defensively after three straight seasons of slow starts.
They say we can start judging teams after Week 4. Looking at DVOA via @ASchatzNFL, the next 7 games appear more advantageous for Commanders (24) especially the next 3:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 4, 2023
Bears (31)
@ Falcons (27)
@ Giants (32)
Eagles (6)
@ Pats (20)
@ Seahawks (9)
Giants (32)
—----------------…
Liked what Charles Leno did throughout Sunday's game in pass protection. Really good on the day with his set points and set quickness. Establishing half-man often & using good two-hand strikes/placement when engaged. Good independent hand usage at times to win his engagements. An… pic.twitter.com/CHpVbQdW3R— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) October 4, 2023
I kept wondering why everyone (and the box score) charged the fumble to AG. On a toss, the fumble belongs to the QB unless the guy he tosses it to secures it before losing control. That should have always been Howell's fumble in the box score. https://t.co/ohSnZjibvz— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 5, 2023
Quarterback Total EPA through Week 4 pic.twitter.com/N26g1gZLWX— SumerSports (@SumerSports) October 3, 2023
If you are ranking Daniel Jones, Desmond Ridder, and Mac Jones ahead of Sam Howell just publish a graphic that says “we don’t know what the f*** we’re doing and we just want attention” instead. https://t.co/851HQg2lCc— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) October 4, 2023
The Commanders last season scored 20 or more points 8x, they scored 30 or more once— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) October 4, 2023
Through 4 games they've been over 20 points 3x & over 30 twice
Not bad for a new playcaller with a young QB & basically a new OL #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rN9Rb8OAYk
Here is a look at the value of all contracts signed in 2023 (includes draft picks) versus the teams record after 4 games.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 4, 2023
Giants and Bengals in a rough spot early (Jets have the injury excuse). pic.twitter.com/znXlNUShoX
Pass protection composite ratings through week 4.— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 4, 2023
Wow, what happened to the Patriots pic.twitter.com/1w4y6RGYgK
Run block composite ratings— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 4, 2023
The Eagles are *dominating* this pic.twitter.com/lWyvjClz1O
Gotta admire Adam Rank’s weekly optimism pic.twitter.com/ran0nIHBpG— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) October 4, 2023
"He struggles to read defensive coverages..." - @ChicagoBears Safety Eddie Jackson on @Commanders QB Sam Howell pic.twitter.com/gkiWl8LDkM— ESPN 1000 (@ESPN1000) October 4, 2023
Redskins beat the Bears in a barn burner 2013 #HTTR pic.twitter.com/Q5KcIXKmnd— Washington Redskins (@WashRadskins) October 4, 2023
The Patriots, Chargers, and Giants all attempted the #Eagles' tush-push this week, and all three teams failed.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2023
It's not automatic. Perhaps the #Eagles are just really good at it...
Here are all three plays:pic.twitter.com/tFKf0emmqQ https://t.co/8sRLfhvfr8
The situation between the Bears and WR Chase Claypool needs to end soon. Under the CBA, the team can't put him on paid leave if he doesn't want to be on paid leave. https://t.co/GYCewpA1sW— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 5, 2023
#Giants OT Evan Neal has posted an apology to fans for saying the people criticizing him probably "Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere" and that "Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep?'— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 5, 2023
He wrote: "I was wrong for lashing out at the fans who are just as… https://t.co/56U1GRBBQI pic.twitter.com/bNDNGgrbul
Wild: The AFC West made a big push last offseason to add defense and slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2023
- #Raiders added Chandler Jones: 3-years, $51M
- #Chargers added JC Jackson: 5-years, $82.5M
- #Broncos added Randy Gregory for 5-years, $70M.
... All three players… pic.twitter.com/pomxDzauGr
The #Chargers are paying the majority of J.C. Jackson’s $12 million guaranteed salary to facilitate the deal, I’m told. They move on from a player who didn’t fit and the #Patriots get immediate help with rookie Christian Gonzalez likely out for the season per @RapSheet. https://t.co/YwPwU45MxY— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2023
Sean Payton said the Randy Gregory release has not been finalized yet because, as Payton put it, there are always teams that could be interested in trading for a player. pic.twitter.com/VIS2wEwUIC— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 4, 2023
Is NFL media being too loud? pic.twitter.com/zVtiphu7W8— New Heights (@newheightshow) October 4, 2023
NFL statement to @people on all the Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift coverage:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2023
"We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve… https://t.co/Bkd7AnbtZO pic.twitter.com/IgTbk8DqpK
This might be the celebration of the year. (h/t @granthpaulsen)@ColeKmet | @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/6ht4Ts5rhi— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2023
This is sooooo much funnier now #HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/v2B0hmOe5E— Redwolves4thQTCOMEBACK?? (@Lennyfrigginleo) October 4, 2023
Nick Saban returns the call to Coach Prime pic.twitter.com/ABtJtUzfyn— Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) October 3, 2023
