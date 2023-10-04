Commanders vs Bears Wednesday Injury Report: Chris Rodriguez is questionable for Thursday Night Football

The Washington Commanders are on a short week as they prepare to host the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. The team held a light practice yesterday, and a quiet one today. Washington only has one player listed with an injury designation. Rookie RB Chris Rodriguez missed the Eagles game due to illness, and will be questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Chicago Bears. Derrick Gore was elevated from the practice squad last week, and he could get the call again this week if Gonzalez misses another game.

WRs Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson were both on this week’s report, but both have been cleared to play on Thursday Night Football. Samuel was limited today, while Dotson was a full participant. Both receivers had touchdowns in last week’s overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Game status for Week 5:

-- WRs Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel will be active

-- RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. is questionable — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 4, 2023

Questionable

RB Chris Rodriguez - Missed the Eagles game due to illness, and is now questionable for tomorrow night

No injury designation

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Was a full participant in today’s practice, listed with a neck injury.

DB Quan Martin - Suffered a thumb injury on Sunday, but will be available for special teams tomorrow

CB Christian Holmes - Was a full participant in today’s practice, listed with a back injury.

WR Curtis Samuel - Was a limited participant in today’s practice, listed with a quad injury.

WR Jahan Dotson - Left the Eagles game with an ankle injury, good to go for tomorrow night