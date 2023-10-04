Do you have more faith in the Commanders offense or defense after four weeks?

The vibes are high surrounding the Washington Commanders, even after a tough divisional road loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. For good reason, though, Washington’s offense undoubtedly produced its best offensive performance of the season. That unit, led by offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterback Sam Howell, was efficient for most of the game and repeatedly created favorable situations for themselves.

Alternatively, on the defensive side of the ball, suppose you have begun to lose faith in the defense. In that case, their upcoming three-game stretch will be a pivotal period for the defense to get back on track after playing Super Bowl contenders with two potent offenses and two elite quarterbacks in its last two games. The Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and New York Giants are all bottom 12 offenses in the NFL and do not have a top-five quarterback on their roster.

In all, when you look at each unit, they must establish consistency to sustain success. While Washington’s offense had its best game of the season in a loss, they still have a sack issue, and slow starts have plagued them in the previous three games. Defensively, this unit has found a way to take over the second half of each of its first two games and held the Buffalo Bills to 16 points for the first three quarters.

Each unit has shown signs of life in its own right, but after four games, which unit do you have more faith in? Or do you have confidence in both?

