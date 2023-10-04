Future Hogs - Week 5: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Commanders

The slate of games for Week 5 of the college football season provided a lot of excitement. USC went up big against Colorado, but almost let the upstart program storm back in the end. If you like scoring, that’s all LSU and Ole Miss did in their SEC West faceoff. Georgia survived a scare from Auburn that might have derailed their hopes to three-peat. Duke stood toe-to-toe with Notre Dame for the better part of sixty minutes before a late TD put the Irish over the top.

This week, I’m looking forward to the Red River Rivalry. Texas is poised to make the college football playoff, but familiar foe Oklahoma could disrupt those plans. Maryland has been putting up eye-popping numbers on offense; can they keep it going against a stingy Ohio State defense? Alabama will face a Texas A&M team that has a chance to win the SEC West.

Below are just a few players who had good weeks and might be able to help improve the Commanders’ roster. Let me know what you think of these prospects and feel free to post players that stood out to you.

Brady Cook, QB, Missouri

A redshirt junior, Brady Cook has been improving with each week of the college football season. He has been accurate with a completion percentage of 72% while taking chances on deep passes down the field. Cook had his best game of the season against Vanderbilt, going 33 of 41 for 395 yards and four touchdowns. If he declares for the draft this year, I like him as a developmental quarterback.

Just a perfect deep ball from Brady Cook pic.twitter.com/waUEaaCBfY — EDDIE HIGH (@EddieHigh) September 30, 2023

Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky

The Commanders went to Kentucky for a running back last year in the draft, so why not do it again? At 5’10” and 216 lbs, Ray Davis isn’t as big as Chris Rodriguez, but he runs just as hard and has the ability to take it to the house. The senior almost singlehandedly beat Florida with over 200 yards of rushing and three total TDs before halftime. He ended the day with 280 rushing yards.

Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Defense was optional in the matchup between LSU and Ole Miss. The team that scored last was indeed the winning team. The player that scored that go-ahead touchdown: senior Tre Harris. It capped off his tremendous day that included eight catches and 153 yards. At 6’2” and 205 lbs, Harris has the makings of an excellent possession receiver.

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Brock Bowers is only a junior, but he’s probably been the best tight end in college football since he was a freshman. Bowers does it all for Georgia, but he excels as a receiver. He put the Bulldogs on his back, scoring the go-ahead touchdown late in the game. On a day where he had eight catches for 157 yards and a touchdown, 130 of those yards came in the fourth quarter.

Jonah Monheim, OT, USC

I know it’s hard, but pay no attention to Caleb Williams. According to PFF, Jonah Monheim did not allow any sacks or QB hits on 608 pass blocking snaps last season. This year, the redshirt juniors is continuing his strong play by doing a great job of mirroring rushers and anchoring better than his 300 lbs would suggest. I’d like to see him do a better job recovering if he doesn’t win initially and sinking his 6’5” frame down to generate more power from his legs.

Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, DE, UCF

Baylor had their largest comeback in school history, overcoming a 28-point deficit to beat UCF. Defensive end Tre’Mon Morris-Brash played his part in trying to stymie the Bears efforts. The 6’2”, 245 lb senior plays with speed and a relentless motor. Its why he leads the nation in tackles for losses and is one of the leaders in sacks. He had six total tackles, three for a loss, and two sacks against the Bears.

Tre’Mon Morris Brash with a BIG TIME SACK to force another 3&Out against this Villanova Offense who can’t seem to move the ball at all! #UCF pic.twitter.com/hL5GzGkgDI — Andrew Cherico (@Andrew_Cherico) September 16, 2023

Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP

He might not play for a big program, but Tyrice Knight makes a big impact for the Miners. The current leader for total tackles in college football, Knight reacts quickly to make plays in the backfield and has enough speed to make plays on the perimeter. The 6’2”, 235 lb redshirt senior had 10 tackles and two pass breakups in a loss to Louisiana Tech.

Was at @UTEPFB Week 0 game HC Dana Dimel (longtime P5 ass’t) told us Tyrice Knight is best LB he’s ever been around and that includes guys like former K-State third round pick and 10-year NFL starter Mark Simoneau.



That comment got our attention and so has Knight’s this year.… https://t.co/RxICS2nYCd pic.twitter.com/oPKwtfn7eT — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 26, 2023

Cooper DeJean, CB/PR, Iowa

Cooper DeJean can do just about anything on the football field. Last year, he had snaps at outside corner, slot corner, and even linebacker for the Hawkeyes. This year, he’s returning punts, too. DeJean can do all this because he’s an incredible athlete. He had to do it all to ensure Iowa beat Michigan State. DeJean had six tackles, an interception, a pass breakup, and the game-winning punt return for a touchdown.

Iowa DB Cooper DeJean calmly covers the double move and gets the INT pic.twitter.com/9UTJblrDj5 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 1, 2023

Iowa CB Cooper DeJean (@cdejean23) reached a max speed of nearly 20 mph on this punt return touchdown. #ReelAnalytics



: @B1Gfootball



https://t.co/orrD059ykP pic.twitter.com/A3XqnCrixr — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) October 2, 2023

Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn

Auburn gave top-ranked Georgia a run for its money until Georgia pulled away late. Jaylin Simpson, along with the rest of Auburn’s defense, held the Bulldogs in check most of the day. Simpson is a former cornerback that breaks well on the ball, can run the alley against the run, and cover the slot. The senior had three tackles, a pass breakup, and an pick - a nation-leading fourth of the season - in a close loss.