All aTwitter: 4 October 2023 - DC Metro will stay open late Thursday night to help fans get home after the game

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Packed house on primetime@NFLonPrime | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/9RR6MMkbrC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 3, 2023
Brave new world. Commanders teaming up with Metro. Such a smart move from the Harris group (and others that had already been there but weren’t allowed to do smart stuff) pic.twitter.com/xk1h41UQkE— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 3, 2023
The Commanders will wear their alternate all-black uniforms Thursday night vs. Chicago.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 3, 2023
Correction (thanks to @whoisjwright): The Commanders are 1-2 in their all-black unis. Lost to the Cowboys in Week 4 and Vikings in Week 9, but defeated the Falcons in Week 11 last season.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 3, 2023
Always fun to see how coverage evolves throughout a play. Watch Jamin Davis here. Before snap, think he's on RB. RB goes in motion & Barton takes over, resulting in Davis playing middle hole. As he drops, he spots a crosser. He matches the crosser & BSJ replaces him in the hole pic.twitter.com/ATMoKxeieb— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 3, 2023
I think I've spotted an Eric Bieniemy tendency. pic.twitter.com/ixGfcC4KUs— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 3, 2023
Cooley on @SheehanPodcast:— Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) October 3, 2023
“Chase young isn’t playing very well… he’s become a bit of a problem on that side with Jon Allen… it seems like he’s doing his own thing.”
.@Commanders @youngchase907 his game is returning and improving. I think it helps that he is getting into a 3 point stance. Better takeoffs. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Pl7hVvOQY5— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 2, 2023
Interesting situation with 2nd rd pick Quan Martin, who hasnt played a defensive snap this season (did miss a game w injury). Rivera says he's behind a lot of good players (which begs the question why draft a 2nd rd safety)— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 3, 2023
Non special teams snap counts by the Commanders' rookies so far:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 3, 2023
Forbes - 177
Martin - 0
Stromberg - 4
Daniels - 0
Henry - 0
Rodriguez - 6
Jones - 4
Efe Obada & Phidarian Mathis are eligible to come off the PUP list. Do we expect either of these 2 back this week vs Chicago?— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) October 3, 2023
If so, will they make a difference? pic.twitter.com/5zM9lhzcRT
NFL Films here for Sam Howell. pic.twitter.com/Ypsdnm9C4Z— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 3, 2023
I would guess they're there for the pregame intro on Amazon— knower of ball (@dcsportsfan911) October 3, 2023
And here's the #Eagles argument why the tush push should not be banned:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2023
It's not automatic for all teams.pic.twitter.com/Sa9GijXSE7
I’ve never seen anything like this. What the hell was Evan Neal doing here??#NYGiants #NYG #Giants pic.twitter.com/mdAhei9wAv— Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) October 3, 2023
.@DeAngeloHall23 4 picks against the Bears #HTTR pic.twitter.com/2qq4wXxELY— Washington Redskins (@WashRadskins) October 3, 2023
Oh wow, a video showing #Raiders owner Mark Davis yelling at fans to: "Smarten up" after they told him he should fire Josh McDaniels https://t.co/0GVkEBzCMe pic.twitter.com/6t0bv7p5aD— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2023
Compare and contrast. pic.twitter.com/lMOYbPeS5c— CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) October 2, 2023
#Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus is likely out of his position if the Bears don’t win Thursday night.— NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) October 3, 2023
Source believes the mini-bye after Thursday would provide the time needed for the Bears to change leadership. pic.twitter.com/JpYeTJwtgF
NFL meeting week 4 pic.twitter.com/uzm26iYr6a— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) October 3, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...