Commanders Reacts survey: Major roster change with the trades of former 1st round picks Sweat & Young

We begin our survey with the usual weekly question that asks if you are confident in the direction of the team. The team is 3-5 overall and 0-3 in the NFC East, but new owner Josh Harris seems to be flexing lately, with the hiring of a Senior VP in charge of analytics last week, and now reportedly taking a strong hand in the trade deadline roster changes on Tuesday. So, how you feelin’?

There’s plenty of detail on Hogs Haven about the trades of Montez Sweat to the Bears and Chase Young to the Niners. Here, we just ask, if you were the GM, whether you’d have made the same two trades.

Of course, we invite you to answer the survey questions below, but also feel free to expand on your answers in the comments section. I rely on those comments when discussing the results of the survey when they are posted in a separate article the next few days.

