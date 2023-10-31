 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Commanders Trade Rumors: Washington is still taking calls from teams for Chase Young, including the Patriots

By Scott Jennings
Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Update: The Patriots are calling about Young

The Washington Commanders made their first trade of the day, and they might not be done yet. DE Montez Sweat was reportedly traded to the Chicago Bears for their 2024 second round pick. There were reports that Washington preferred to keep Sweat and trade Chase Young after the trade news broke, but they got a better offer for Sweat.

Many people thought Washington could trade one of their starting DEs, and signing or franchise tagging the other. Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Commanders are still taking calls about trading for Chase Young. They were looking for a 2nd round pick at a minimum, but it doesn’t sound like that asking price would be met.

