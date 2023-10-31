NFL Trade News: The Washington Commanders trade DE Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears

The Washington Commanders trade DE Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears. Today was the NFL’s trade deadline, and rumors have been swirling for weeks about several of Washington’s players being available for trade. They reportedly wanted a 2nd round pick, or more, for Sweat or Chase Young, and they got that from the Bears today. Chicago will send their 2nd round pick next year for Sweat, a pick that the next regime will appreciate.

Trade: Commanders and Bears have agreed to a trade that is expected to send DE Montez Sweat to the Chicago for a 2024 second-round pick, per sources. Sweat is in the last year of his contract, and the Commanders are opting for a draft pick now. Chicago beefs up its line. pic.twitter.com/Hd7jtqDtWY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023

Montez Sweat was the 26th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Mississippi State. Former team owner pushed for the team to draft Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, despite his scouting staff reportedly having a third round grade on him. Washington then traded back into the 1st round to get Sweat, a player that former Director of College Personnel Kyle Smith wanted to draft.

Sweat was playing on the 5th-year option, and would have entered free agency next March if he wasn’t traded, franchise tagged, or extended by Washington. He started 68 games for the Commanders, including a playoff loss to the Buccaneers. Sweat had 55 1⁄ 2 sacks, 85 QB hits, 197 tackles, 9 forced fumbles, 11 passes defended, and one interception that he turned into a pick-6 during his 4 1⁄ 2 seasons with Washington.

Montez Sweat getting traded, means the Commanders are keeping Chase Young, and they will be looking to sign him to a contract extension before free agency. They decided to decline his 5th-year option, which Ron Rivera hoped would inspire him to play for a new deal this year. Young was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year 3 seasons ago, but a torn ACL and ruptured patella kept him sidelined for over a year. He came back healthy during the offseason, but missed the season opener after suffering a neck injury during the preseason. Young has 5 sacks for the season, and will now be working opposite from James Smith-Williams who will likely move up to the #2 DE spot.