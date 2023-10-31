All aTwitter: 31 October 2023 - In case you hadn’t heard, the trade deadline is 4pm today

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Source: One team has offered the Commanders a 2024 3rd-round pick that would turn into a second-rounder if Montez Sweat agrees to a contract extension.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 30, 2023
The Falcons are among the teams interested in Sweat, who grew up near Atlanta. Tuesday's 4 pm deadline should spur activity. https://t.co/3izO43eyAh
There are 8 teams in the NFL that have over $9M of cap room to use at the trade deadline.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 30, 2023
49ers- $39.9M
Browns- $33.9M
Bengals- $11M
Cardinals- $10.7M
Titans- $10.6M
Bears- $9.4M
Raiders- $9.2M
Chargers- $9M
There are 11 teams that are between $5M and $9M
Ron Rivera on all questions about possible trades or anything related to it: "Once we're past Tuesday we'll probably have some answers to those questions for you."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 30, 2023
After the injuries this week to QBs, the Commanders have just as good of a chance at the 7th seed as any of these other teams. Ron isn't going to pass that up so don't expect anyone to get traded. pic.twitter.com/GiENbTFh15— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) October 30, 2023
It’s a trips look to get Terry singled up. They liked what they had and trusted Terry to get two yards. It was never going to anyone else, it was never going to be a full field read on 4th and 1. https://t.co/ncW6L6KBt4— Marshall (@MarshW_7) October 31, 2023
Lots of good stuff from Sam Howell yesterday after watching the All-22.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2023
Howell is 5th in passing and 7th in TDs while being sacked 40+ times already and we got mfs still drawing up mocks for Caleb https://t.co/VOil7TckF5— Josiah (@izzymarss) October 30, 2023
This season— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 30, 2023
Pat Mahomes Sam Howell
15/8 Pass TD/INT 13/8
209 Completions 206
304 Attempts 308
2,258 Pass Yards 2,146 pic.twitter.com/dPJC8GcWQj
The Commanders ran variations of some of my favorite concepts yesterday…some basic and others more complex, but mostly well-executed. I’ll post the film when I make actual diagrams for the plays they ran. pic.twitter.com/qCP0liqCaL— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) October 30, 2023
What’s your assessment of Sam Howell so far as someone who has observed the team this season.— CommanderChocColumbo (@Mr_ChocColumbo) October 30, 2023
I like him. If he keeps growing in the offense, I think there’s real potential for him to be a Foles-type of QB who can master a system and win as much as the roster allows. Unless they get a high pick and EB isn’t there next year, there’s not much more upside they’ll find in the…— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) October 30, 2023
Chase Young's dad Greg called into @1067theFan to discuss his son's play.@granthpaulsen asked whether he expected Chase to get traded tomorrow.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 30, 2023
Greg: "I don't care, as long as my son is fine."
Since Greg Young brought up double-team rates — I think he said Chase is getting doubled "90 percent" of games — these are the most recent rates (as of Oct. 24) for some edge players, via ESPN: pic.twitter.com/GosRBiIc8m— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 30, 2023
Just charted Chase Young's snaps vs Eagles— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) October 30, 2023
50 snaps
2 behind the DL during Tush Push
6 times was cut blocked
5 times was chipped
36 times single blocked
1 Double team
2% double team. It's just one game. But here are some plays pic.twitter.com/rcisCjuUNP
Since people are asking...— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) October 31, 2023
Casey Toohill replaced Chase Young for 13 plays
2 kneel downs at the end
8 single blocks
1 cut block
1 chip + double
1 drop in coverage
Here are the 11 plays without the kneel downs pic.twitter.com/7orHOoDW6j
Yesterday in a 38-31 loss to the #Eagles for the #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 30, 2023
Chase Young - 1 Tackle
Jon Allen - 2 QBH, 1 Tackle
Daron Payne - 2 tackles pic.twitter.com/mUws3F09Q3
#LRT For additional context, Sweat is on pace for 14 sacks this season. pic.twitter.com/lmUHJ5pkn3— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) October 30, 2023
Greg Young, on @1067theFan earlier, talking about his son, Chase Young: "He's right there with the top four D-ends in the league."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 30, 2023
Me and Chase dad be to start our own podcast and have other dads come on!! Our sons probably won’t like it— Greg Curl (@CoachGCurl) October 30, 2023
Leonard Williams just went for a 2nd and a 5th. Williams is a FA after next year.— #FireRonRivera (@DMVCommanders) October 30, 2023
Williams: 29yo 39.5 sacks 470 tackles
2023 - 1.5 sacks 21 tackles
Sweat: 27 yo 35.5 sacks 196 tackles
2023 - 6.5 sacks 32 tackles
Montez has to net you a 1st rounder. #HTTC
Eagles drives vs Commanders:— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) October 30, 2023
Punt
FG
Fumble at 5
TD
Fumble at 1
TD
TD
TD
TD
Punt
TD
Victory formation pic.twitter.com/bfWqiUoXVs
Nope. Not buying Paul's grade. NOPE NOPE NOPE https://t.co/7XLQPA5PqM— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) October 30, 2023
Howell holds the ball for 5 seconds: “OLine sucks”— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 30, 2023
Howell gets the ball out in under 2 seconds: “OLine played great!”
I’m sorry offensive lineman, I’ve tried my hardest to help explain the nuance of the position but you’ll now have to make the QB throw the ball as well as block
Paul struggled a bit. Little bit lungy, struggled with quickness. Anchor’d vs power a few times, but overall a drop off from Charles at LG. Larsen was perhaps slightly better than Gates’ average level at C. Perhaps handled calls better— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2023
Real difference was Howell being efficient https://t.co/0bvs0b2ADL
Will be interesting to see how the O-line plays out the rest of the season. Keep in mind:— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) October 30, 2023
Nick Gates: '24 Dead Cap $5.3M, '25 Dead Cap $1.7M
Andrew Wylie: '24 Dead Cap $7.8M, '25 Dead Cap $2.7M pic.twitter.com/CFrhVRja8X
.@Eagles @Commanders miss this golden shot at a TD b/c the @breadmanjalen was looking to crash into the QB. #FlyEaglesFly #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/9jho2cPj51— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 30, 2023
Jahan Dotson, on the frustration of losing twice to the Eagles in similar fashion this season: pic.twitter.com/i5mdnDG8Zt— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 30, 2023
I know and respect the rule of giving every draft class time before judging. Around a 3 year mark. But Washington’s 2023 draft class just feels different. Like it’s easy to say give a class time every year when the draft class is actually on the field. But these boys barely…— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) October 30, 2023
PFF defensive grades week 8 commanders vs eagles pic.twitter.com/Z7RS6HPDQ8— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) October 30, 2023
PFF offensive grades week 8 commanders vs eagles pic.twitter.com/bzQOVHqGRY— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) October 30, 2023
Joey Slye's 61-yard field goal was the longest in franchise history— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 30, 2023
Another year, another questionable catch by DeVonta Smith, another missed challenge opportunity by Ron Rivera…#HTTC pic.twitter.com/hnCIEgUKME— Commander Sanchize | On The Warpath (@Sanchize405) October 30, 2023
Based on DVOA of opponents.— Aaron Schatz (@ASchatzNFL) October 30, 2023
SOS so far/rest of way:
SEA 32/3
MIA 30/4
BUF 29/5
WAS 27/7
SF 24/6
PHI 22/9
BAL 16/2
The flip side:
IND 3/31
NE 2/21
CLE 1/19
NYG 5/22
CAR 7/25 https://t.co/dKrMv4RLTV
If the #Giants are picking up the full tab, and I believe they are, for Williams they will wind up paying a total of $17.35M. #Seahawks would be responsible for $657K. Williams should be one of those rare players in line now to play 18 games since Seattle had a bye already— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 30, 2023
Davante Adams is PISSED - he had enough with this team and this offense.pic.twitter.com/3VGZxy91kOhttps://t.co/VN7cEVehWB— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 31, 2023
Davante Adams on @nflnetwork: "I wish i had the words to say something that won't get blown up in the media or taken out of context."— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 31, 2023
The #Cardinals just announced that rookie Clayton Tune OR Kyler Murray will start on Sunday against the Browns.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 30, 2023
Josh Dobbs is no longer the starter. pic.twitter.com/7De7KrztDg
We know. We know. BUT…@Chiefs @NFL pic.twitter.com/CBJ7L2TTwc— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 31, 2023
