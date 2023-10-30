Washington should move Jacoby Brissett at the trade deadline

As quarterbacking depth behind a young prospect in a make-or-break season, I thought the acquisition of Jacoby Brissett earlier this year made a lot of sense, even if it was a bit pricier than I would have liked ($8.5M). Now, with the season essentially broken, and it fairly clear that Sam Howell should be given the remaining nine games to show what he has, it makes a ton of sense for Washington to shop Brissett before the trade deadline in order to acquire additional draft capital for the next management regime.

Teams are already calling about Brissett, and this piece will examine several potential trade destinations that might make sense.

Vikings

With Kirk Cousins lost for the season with a torn Achilles in yesterday’s game, the 4-4 Minnesota Vikings find themselves at a crucial decision point. Do they throw away the rest of their season by leaving it in the hands of 5th round rookie QB Jaren Hall, or do they make a play for a veteran who might be able to salvage them a playoff berth?

An MRI has confirmed the #Vikings’ fears: Four-time Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins tore his right Achilles tendon and his 2023 season is over.



Cousins underwent an MRI this morning at Twin Cities Orthopedics. Timeline and details of his upcoming surgery will be determined this week. pic.twitter.com/Z7WMO3iLAR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 30, 2023

Already having lost superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the injuries this season have been brutal for Minnesota. The Vikings have two fourth round and two fifth round picks in the 2024 draft. It’s possible that one of either of those might be sufficient to break Brissett loose for a nine game rental.

Browns

The trade for Deshaun Watson was one of the most dubious in NFL history, and it keeps bearing more and more rotten fruit. Right now, it’s unclear when Watson, who has been injured on and off all year, will be back, and at 4-3, the Browns stand on the knife edge of potentially letting their season get away from them.

Back-ups PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have gone 1-2 in Watson’s absence, and there’s certainly room for improvement, a reality many Browns fans seem to be acutely aware of.

Survey says.... Browns fans up and down about their team, want Brissett and believe in their veteran back: https://t.co/fDBLcX5zsr — Dawgs By Nature (@DawgsByNature) October 26, 2023

The coaching staff in Cleveland is already familiar with Watson, and he seemed to leave on good terms. The Browns have two 5th round picks in the 2024 draft, and either of those might be enough to bring Jacoby home.

Colts

The Colts find themselves at 3-5 and on the outside looking in. The difference between their 3-5 and Washington’s, however, is that GM Chris Ballard may still have his position next year. Gardner Minshew has gone 1-3 since rookie Anthony Richardson went down, and - while amusing to watch - simply isn’t getting it done in Indy.

Perhaps as a swan song, Ron Rivera can get Ballard and Irsay back for the way they abused him in the Carson Wentz deal. The Colts have their own 4th and 5th round picks in 2024, either of which could probably be used to acquire Brissett.

Gardner Minshew vs Browns



4 TDs totais

4 sacks

4 turnovers





pic.twitter.com/7SAJr3BxoA — Manninho Colts (@manninhocolts) October 23, 2023

Raiders

Las Vegas currently finds themselves at 3-4, with a tough game against the Lions tonight. Back-ups Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell were 0-2 in Jimmy Garoppolo’s stead, after he was injured earlier in the season. Reports are that Jimmy G. will play tonight, but if his injury lingers, or he gets re-injured, the Raiders may be in the market for a better replacement option.

Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed last week’s game vs. the Bears due to a back injury, will start Monday night, per HC Josh McDaniels. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2023

