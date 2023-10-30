 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders vs Detroit Lions

Let’s watch some football!

By Jennifer.Horn
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Detroit Lions v&nbsp;Oakland Raiders Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Week 8 of the 2023 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders let another game slip away against the Philadelphia Eagles dropping their record to 3-5. There’s one more game left, and we get to watch the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Detroit Lions. The Raiders are coming off a 30-12 loss to the Tyson Bagent-led Chicago Bears team. The Lions suffered their worst loss of the season, losing 38-6 to the Baltimore Ravens. Detroit was on a 4-game winning streak before that loss, and is looking to get back into the win column in primetime.

Who: Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Detroit Lions (5-2)

Where: Ford Field | Detroit, MI

When: October 30, 2023, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck (play-by-play)

Troy Aikman (analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Sirius XM NFL

Las Vegas: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 816

Detroit: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 810

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Lions -7, 46.5 O/U

Prediction: Lions 30 - Raiders 21

SB Nation Blogs: Silver and Black Pride | Pride of Detroit

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...