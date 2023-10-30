Monday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders vs Detroit Lions

Week 8 of the 2023 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders let another game slip away against the Philadelphia Eagles dropping their record to 3-5. There’s one more game left, and we get to watch the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Detroit Lions. The Raiders are coming off a 30-12 loss to the Tyson Bagent-led Chicago Bears team. The Lions suffered their worst loss of the season, losing 38-6 to the Baltimore Ravens. Detroit was on a 4-game winning streak before that loss, and is looking to get back into the win column in primetime.
Who: Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Detroit Lions (5-2)
Where: Ford Field | Detroit, MI
When: October 30, 2023, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Joe Buck (play-by-play)
Troy Aikman (analyst)
Lisa Salters (sideline)
Sirius XM NFL
Las Vegas: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 816
Detroit: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 810
National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Lions -7, 46.5 O/U
Prediction: Lions 30 - Raiders 21
SB Nation Blogs: Silver and Black Pride | Pride of Detroit
